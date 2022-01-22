Barkov lifts Panthers past Canucks 2-1 in SO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored the deciding goal in the shootout and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 Friday night.

Sam Reinhart scored in regulation for Florida, and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots in the win. The Panthers are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games.

Alex Chiasson scored in the first period for Vancouver. Spencer Martin, making his fourth NHL start and first in nearly five years with Thatcher Demko and Jaroslav Halak in COVID-19 protocols, had 33 saves.

Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver in the first round of the tiebreaker and Anton Lundell tied it for Florida in the second round.

Vancouver was playing at home for the first time since Dec. 14 and fell to 10-3-2 since Bruce Boudreau replaced Travis Green on Dec. 5.

The Canucks got on the scoreboard first when Quinn Hughes’ point shot on a power play was tipped by Tanner Pearson and then went in off Chiasson’s jersey.

The Panthers tied at 1:51 of the third when Reinhart batted the puck out of the air and past Martin on a power play.

UP NEXT

Panthers: At Seattle on Sunday night.

Canucks: Host St. Louis on Sunday night.

