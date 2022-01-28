Barry leads Dartmouth against Columbia after 21-point game

Dartmouth Big Green (4-12, 1-4 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (4-13, 1-4 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth visits the Columbia Lions after Brendan Barry scored 21 points in Dartmouth’s 84-80 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Lions are 3-5 on their home court. Columbia allows 78.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.9 points per game.

The Big Green have gone 1-4 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth is 2-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lions and Big Green match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Lions. Liam Murphy is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Columbia.

Barry is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 14.9 points and 1.6 steals. Aaryn Rai is shooting 41.3% and averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 70.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Big Green: 1-9, averaging 65.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

