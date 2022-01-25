Baseball Hall of Fame Year-by-Year Inductees

Year-by-year inductees to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame:

BBWAA: Elected by the Baseball Writers Association of America; TGE: Today’s Game Era (1998-present) committee; VC: Elected by the Veterans Committee; NL: Elected by the Veterans Committee based on Negro League career; SCNL: Elected by the special committee on the Negro Leagues and the Pre-Negro League; PI: Elected by Pre-Integration (1871-1946) committee; G: Elected by Golden Era (1947-72) committee; E: Elected by Expansion Era (1973-present) committee; ME: Elected by Modern Era (1970-87) committee; TG: Elected by Today’s Game (1988-present) committee; GD: Elected by Golden Days (1950-69) committee; EB: Elected by Early Baseball (1871-1949) committee:

2022 — BBWAA: David Ortiz.

2021 — None.

2020 — BBWAA: Derek Jeter; Larry Walker. ME: Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons.

2019 — BBWAA: Mariano Rivera, Edgar Martinez, Roy Halladay, Mike Mussina. TGE: Lee Smith, Harold Baines.

2018 — BBWAA: Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, Chipper Jones, Jim Thome. ME: Jack Morris, Alan Trammell.

2017 — BBWAA: Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, Ivan Rodriguez. TGE: John Schuerholz, Bud Selig.

2016 — BBWAA: Ken Griffey Jr., Mike Piazza.

2015 — BBWAA: Craig Biggio, Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez, John Smoltz.

2014 — BBWAA: Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux, Frank Thomas. E: Bobby Cox, Tony La Russa, Joe Torre.

2013 — PI: Hank O’Day, Jacob Ruppert, Deacon White.

2012 — BBWAA: Barry Larkin. G: Ron Santo.

2011 — BBWAA: Roberto Alomar, Bert Blyleven. E: Pat Gillick.

2010 — BBWAA: Andre Dawson. VC: Whitey Herzog, Doug Harvey.

2009 — BBWAA: Rickey Henderson, Jim Rice. VC: Joe Gordon.

2008 — BBWAA: Goose Gossage. VC: Barney Dreyfuss, Bowie Kuhn, Walter O’Malley, Billy Southworth, Dick Williams.

2007 — BBWAA: Tony Gwynn, Cal Ripken Jr.

2006 — BBWAA: Bruce Sutter. SCNL: Ray Brown, Willard Brown, Andy Cooper, Frank Grant, Pete Hill, Biz Mackey, Effa Manley, Jose Mendez, Alex Pompez, Cum Posey, Louis Santop, Mule Suttles, Ben Taylor, Cristobal Torriente, Sol White, J.L. Wilkinson, Jud Wilson.

2005 — BBWAA: Wade Boggs, Ryne Sandberg.

2004 — BBWAA: Dennis Eckersley, Paul Molitor.

2003 — BBWAA: Gary Carter, Eddie Murray.

2002 — BBWAA: Ozzie Smith.

2001 — BBWAA: Kirby Puckett, Dave Winfield. VC: Bill Mazeroski. NL: Hilton Smith.

2000 — BBWAA: Carlton Fisk, Tony Perez. VC: Sparky Anderson, Bid McPhee. NL: Turkey Stearnes.

1999 — BBWAA: George Brett, Nolan Ryan, Robin Yount. VC: Orlando Cepeda, Nestor Chylak, Frank Selee. NL: “Smokey” Joe Williams.

1998 — BBWAA: Don Sutton. VC: George Davis, Larry Doby, Lee MacPhail. NL: “Bullet” Joe Rogan.

1997 — BBWAA: Phil Niekro. VC: Nellie Fox, Tommy Lasorda. NL: Willie Wells.

1996 — VC: Jim Bunning, Ned Hanlon, Earl Weaver. NL: Bill Foster.

1995 — BBWAA: Mike Schmidt. VC: Richie Ashburn, William Hulbert, Vic Willis. NL: Leon Day.

1994 — BBWAA: Steve Carlton. VC: Leo Durocher, Phil Rizzuto.

1993 — BBWAA: Reggie Jackson.

1992 — BBWAA: Rollie Fingers, Tom Seaver. VC: Bill McGowan, Hal Newhouser.

1991 — BBWAA: Rod Carew, Ferguson Jenkins, Gaylord Perry. VC: Tony Lazzeri, Bill Veeck.

1990 — BBWAA: Joe Morgan, Jim Palmer.

1989 — BBWAA: Johnny Bench, Carl Yastrzemski. VC: Al Barlick, Red Schoendienst.

1988 — BBWAA: Willie Stargell.

1987 — BBWAA: Catfish Hunter, Billy Williams. NL: Ray Dandridge.

1986 — BBWAA: Willie McCovey. VC: Bobby Doerr, Ernie Lombardi.

1985 — BBWAA: Lou Brock, Hoyt Wilhelm. VC: Enos Slaughter, Arky Vaughan.

1984 — BBWAA: Luis Aparicio, Don Drysdale, Harmon Killebrew. VC: Rick Ferrell, Pee Wee Reese.

1983 — BBWAA: Juan Marichal, Brooks Robinson. VC: Walter Alston, George Kell.

1982 — BBWAA: Hank Aaron, Frank Robinson. VC: Happy Chandler, Travis Jackson.

1981 — BBWAA: Bob Gibson. VC: Rube Foster, Johny Mize.

1980 — BBWAA: Al Kaline, Duke Snider. VC: Chuck Klein, Tom Yawkey.

1979 — BBWAA: Willie Mays. VC: Warren Giles, Hack Wilson.

1978 — BBWAA: Eddie Mathews. VC: Addie Joss, Larry MacPhail.

1977 — BBWAA: Ernie Banks. VC: Al Lopez, Amos Rusie, Joe Sewell. NL: Martin DiHigo, Pop Lloyd.

1976 — BBWAA: Bob Lemon, Robin Roberts. VC: Roger Connor, Cal Hubbard, Fred Lindstrom. NL: Oscar Charleston.

1975 — BBWAA: Ralph Kiner. VC: Earl Averill, Bucky Harris, Billy Herman. NL: Judy Johnson.

1974 — BBWAA: Whitey Ford, Mickey Mantle. VC: Jim Bottomley, Jocko Conlan, Sam Thompson. NL: Cool Papa Bell.

1973 — BBWAA: Roberto Clemente, Warren Spahn. VC: Billy Evans, George Kelly, Mickey Welch. NL: Monte Irvin.

1972 — BBWAA: Yogi Berra, Sandy Koufax, Early Wynn. VC: Lefty Gomez, Will Harridge, Ross Youngs. NL: Josh Gibson, Buck Leonard.

1971 — VC: Dave Bancroft, Jake Beckley, Chick Hafey, Harry Hooper, Joe Kelley, Rube Marquard, George Weiss. NL: Satchel Paige.

1970 — BBWAA: Lou Boudreau. VC: Earle Combs, Ford Frick, Jesse Haines.

1969 — BBWAA: Roy Campanella, Stan Musial. VC: Stan Coveleski, Waite Hoyt.

1968 — BBWAA: Joe Medwick. VC: Kiki Cuyler, Goose Goslin.

1967 — BBWAA: Red Ruffing. VC: Branch Rickey, Lloyd Waner.

1966 — BBWAA: Ted Williams. VC: Casey Stengel.

1965 — VC: Pud Galvin.

1964 — BBWAA: Luke Appling. VC: Red Faber, Burleigh Grimes, Miller Huggins, Tim Keefe, Heinie Manush, John Montgomery Ward.

1963 — VC: John Clarkson, Elmer Flick, Sam Rice, Eppa Rixey.

1962 — BBWAA: Bob Feller, Jackie Robinson. VC: Bill McKechnie, Edd Roush.

1961 — VC: Max Carey, Billy Hamilton.

1960 — None.

1959 — VC: Zack Wheat.

1958 — None.

1957 — VC: Sam Crawford, Joe McCarthy.

1956 — BBWAA: Joe Cronin, Hank Greenberg.

1955 — BBWAA: Joe DiMaggio, Gabby Hartnett, Ted Lyons, Dazzy Vance. VC: Home Run Baker, Ray Schalk.

1954 — BBWAA: Bill Dickey, Rabbit Maranville, Bill Terry.

1953 — BBWAA: Dizzy Dean, Al Simmons. VC: Ed Barrow, Chief Bender, Tom Connolly, Bill Klem, Bobby Wallace, Harry Wright.

1952 — None.

1951 — BBWAA: Jimmie Foxx, Mel Ott, Harry Heilmann, Paul Waner.

1950 — None.

1949 — BBWAA: Charlie Gehringer. VC: Mordecai “Three Finger” Brown, Kid Nichols.

1948 — BBWAA: Herb Pennock, Pie Traynor.

1947 — BBWAA: Mickey Cochrane, Frankie Frisch, Lefty Grove, Carl Hubbell.

1946 — VC: Jesse Burkett, Frank Chance, Jack Chesbro, Johnny Evers, Clark Griffith, Tommy McCarthy, Joe McGinnity, Eddie Plank, Joe Tinker, Rube Waddell, Ed Walsh.

1945 — VC: Roger Bresnahan, Dan Brouthers, Fred Clarke, Jimmy Collins, Ed Delahanty, Hugh Duffy, Hugh Jennings, King Kelly, Jim O’Rourke, Wilbert Robinson.

1944 — VC: Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis.

1943 — None.

1942 — BBWAA: Rogers Hornsby.

1941 — None.

1940 — None.

1939 — BBWAA: Eddie Collins, Lou Gehrig, Willie Keeler, George Sisler. VC: Cap Anson, Charles Comiskey, Candy Cummings, Buck Ewing, Hoss Radbourn, Albert Goodwill Spalding.

1938 — BBWAA: Grover Cleveland Alexander. VC: Alexander Joy Cartwright, Henry Chadwick.

1937 — BBWAA: Nap Lajoie, Tris Speaker, Cy Young. VC: Morgan Bulkeley, Ban Johnson, Connie Mack, John McGraw, George Wright.

1936 — BBWAA: Ty Cobb, Walter Johnson, Christy Mathewson, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.