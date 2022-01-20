Trending:
Basile scores 20 to lead Wright St. past IUPUI 73-45

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 9:27 pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Grant Basile had 20 points as Wright State routed IUPUI 73-45 on Thursday night.

CJ Wilbourn had 11 points for Wright State (10-8, 7-2 Horizon League). Tim Finke added eight rebounds.

Bakari LaStrap had 10 points and six rebounds for the Jaguars (1-16, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched to 11 games.

Wright State defeated IUPUI 72-58 on Jan. 8.

