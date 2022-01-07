Battle, Minnesota visit Indiana

Minnesota (10-2, 1-2) vs. Indiana (11-3, 2-2)

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Jamison Battle and Minnesota will battle Trayce Jackson-Davis and Indiana. The sophomore Battle has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.6 over his last five games. Jackson-Davis, a junior, is averaging 20.2 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Indiana has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp and Parker Stewart have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Hoosiers points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hoosiers have given up only 57.8 points per game to Big Ten opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 62.1 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jackson-Davis has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Indiana field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 28 field goals and nine assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Minnesota’s Payton Willis has attempted 68 3-pointers and connected on 44.1 percent of them, and is 8 for 14 over his last three games.

TWO STREAKS: Minnesota has won its last three road games, scoring 70 points and allowing 64.7 points during those contests. Indiana has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 76 points while giving up 55.9.

DID YOU KNOW: The Minnesota offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 10th-best rate in the nation. The Indiana defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 253rd among Division I teams).

