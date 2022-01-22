On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Bayer Leverkusen signs Iran forward Azmoun for next season

The Associated Press
January 22, 2022 1:38 pm
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen signed Iran forward Sardar Azmoun for next season on Saturday, announcing the transfer shortly after it scored five goals in a Bundesliga game.

Leverkusen said the 27-year-old Iran international will join on a free transfer after deciding not to extend his contract with Russian champion Zenit St. Petersburg. He is getting a 5-year deal with the German club.

“Azmoun is one of the Russian league’s top scorers for years. He was champion three times in a row there with Zenit, has regularly played Champions League and shown his international class at the highest level there,” Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said. “He will bring more quality to our attack.”

Leverkusen routed Augsburg 5-1 earlier Saturday and has scored 49 goals in 20 rounds of the Bundesliga so far — a club record for this stage of the season.

Azmoun has scored 39 goals in 60 appearances for Iran.

___

