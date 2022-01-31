On Air: The Search for Accountability
Beal to miss next 2 games for Wizards with sprained wrist

The Associated Press
January 31, 2022 1:19 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal is expected to miss the next two games for the Washington Wizards after spraining his left wrist.

The Wizards updated Beal’s status Monday. He was injured in the third quarter at Memphis on Saturday.

Washington plays at Milwaukee on Tuesday and at Philadelphia on Wednesday. The team said Beal’s status beyond those two games will be updated after further evaluation.

Beal is averaging 23.2 points per game this season. He missed time earlier in the month after entering health and safety protocols.

The Wizards have lost five straight and have fallen all the way out of playoff position after winning 10 of their first 13 games this season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

