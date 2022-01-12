Bean leads Utah State against Colorado State after 21-point game

Utah State Aggies (10-5, 1-1 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (11-1, 1-1 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State faces the Colorado State Rams after Justin Bean scored 21 points in Utah State’s 90-87 overtime win against the New Mexico Lobos.

The Rams are 7-0 in home games. Colorado State averages 79.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Aggies are 1-1 against MWC opponents. Utah State averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Rams and Aggies square off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Roddy is averaging 19.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens is averaging 9.2 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

Steven Ashworth is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 8.1 points. Bean is shooting 62.9% and averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

