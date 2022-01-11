Bellarmine 85, Cent. Arkansas 63

CENT. ARKANSAS (5-11)

Chatham 1-1 0-0 2, Cooper 6-13 1-2 15, Hunter 1-5 1-2 3, Hall 2-7 1-2 6, Klintman 5-10 2-2 13, Baker 1-1 0-0 3, Olowokere 4-8 1-1 12, Kayouloud 3-4 0-0 6, Cato 1-2 0-0 2, McDaniel 0-0 0-0 0, Bounds 0-0 0-0 0, Shittu 0-0 0-2 0, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0, Munson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-51 7-13 63.

BELLARMINE (8-8)

Hopf 3-6 2-2 9, Betz 4-4 0-0 8, Fleming 2-8 0-0 5, Penn 18-22 1-2 38, Pfriem 2-2 2-2 7, Tipton 1-3 0-0 2, Claycomb 3-6 0-0 9, Devault 2-4 0-0 5, Wieland 1-2 0-0 2, Jennings 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-57 5-6 85.

Halftime_Bellarmine 34-24. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Arkansas 8-24 (Olowokere 3-6, Cooper 2-8, Baker 1-1, Hall 1-2, Klintman 1-5, Cato 0-1, Hunter 0-1), Bellarmine 8-19 (Claycomb 3-5, Hopf 1-1, Pfriem 1-1, Penn 1-2, Devault 1-3, Fleming 1-5, Tipton 0-1, Wieland 0-1). Fouled Out_Hall. Rebounds_Cent. Arkansas 23 (Hall, Klintman 5), Bellarmine 22 (Pfriem 6). Assists_Cent. Arkansas 9 (Klintman 3), Bellarmine 20 (Betz 5). Total Fouls_Cent. Arkansas 12, Bellarmine 14. A_1,571 (18,865).

