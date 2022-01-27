Belmont 75, Austin Peay 67

BELMONT (16-5)

Muszynski 5-10 5-7 15, Murphy 1-3 0-0 2, Richard 5-9 4-4 16, Sheppard 7-11 1-2 18, Smith 3-7 8-8 15, Wood 1-3 1-2 4, Brauns 2-3 1-1 5, Pierson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-47 20-24 75.

AUSTIN PEAY (5-11)

Hutchins-Everett 6-12 4-6 16, Calderon 8-10 0-1 20, Paez 5-8 4-4 18, E.Walker 0-4 2-2 2, Woodard 3-8 1-2 9, Copeland 0-6 0-2 0, Ware 1-6 0-0 2, Peavy 0-2 0-0 0, Silver 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 11-17 67.

Halftime_Belmont 37-28. 3-Point Goals_Belmont 7-23 (Sheppard 3-7, Richard 2-5, Wood 1-3, Smith 1-5, Murphy 0-1, Muszynski 0-1, Pierson 0-1), Austin Peay 10-26 (Paez 4-5, Calderon 4-6, Woodard 2-5, Hutchins-Everett 0-1, Silver 0-1, E.Walker 0-1, Ware 0-2, Copeland 0-5). Rebounds_Belmont 31 (Richard 7), Austin Peay 27 (Hutchins-Everett 10). Assists_Belmont 17 (Murphy 5), Austin Peay 14 (Calderon, E.Walker, Copeland 3). Total Fouls_Belmont 18, Austin Peay 17. A_1,514 (7,257).

