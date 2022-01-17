Belmont 80, SIU-Edwardsville 64

BELMONT (14-4)

Muszynski 0-4 1-2 1, Murphy 5-7 0-1 11, Richard 7-13 5-5 19, Sheppard 4-10 4-6 13, Smith 9-16 0-0 23, Wood 3-4 0-0 7, Jakubicek 1-2 1-2 3, Pierson 1-1 0-0 3, Brauns 0-1 0-0 0, Bellinger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-59 11-16 80.

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (7-9)

Doss 4-11 5-6 13, Pruitt 5-8 3-3 14, S.Wright 5-7 1-1 13, L.Wright 2-2 1-3 5, Taylor 1-11 4-6 7, Carter 2-2 0-1 4, Kurtas 3-3 0-0 6, Polk 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Butler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 14-20 64.

Halftime_Belmont 46-32. 3-Point Goals_Belmont 9-26 (Smith 5-12, Murphy 1-1, Pierson 1-1, Wood 1-1, Sheppard 1-6, Bellinger 0-1, Muszynski 0-1, Richard 0-3), SIU-Edwardsville 4-22 (S.Wright 2-4, Pruitt 1-4, Taylor 1-6, Polk 0-2, Williams 0-2, Doss 0-4). Rebounds_Belmont 29 (Murphy 12), SIU-Edwardsville 22 (Pruitt 6). Assists_Belmont 21 (Murphy 10), SIU-Edwardsville 17 (Taylor 6). Total Fouls_Belmont 16, SIU-Edwardsville 14. A_678 (4,000).

