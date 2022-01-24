Belmont 90, E. Illinois 56

BELMONT (15-5)

Muszynski 3-7 3-4 9, Murphy 3-4 0-0 7, Richard 5-13 0-0 13, Sheppard 5-10 2-2 15, Smith 3-8 3-4 11, J.Wood 5-10 0-1 13, Pierson 2-7 0-0 6, Shanks 1-1 2-2 4, Bellinger 6-7 0-0 12. Totals 33-67 10-13 90.

E. ILLINOIS (2-17)

Bizimana 8-13 2-4 20, Friday 3-4 3-6 9, Charles 6-14 1-2 17, Clements 1-6 0-0 2, Luers 1-4 0-0 2, Schnyders 0-6 0-0 0, Lane 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 22-52 6-12 56.

Halftime_Belmont 45-23. 3-Point Goals_Belmont 14-40 (Sheppard 3-7, J.Wood 3-7, Richard 3-8, Pierson 2-7, Smith 2-7, Murphy 1-2, Bellinger 0-1, Muszynski 0-1), E. Illinois 6-20 (Charles 4-11, Bizimana 2-3, Clements 0-1, Lane 0-1, Luers 0-1, Schnyders 0-3). Rebounds_Belmont 32 (Muszynski, Richard, Sheppard, J.Wood 5), E. Illinois 27 (Luers 6). Assists_Belmont 27 (J.Wood 8), E. Illinois 13 (Clements 5). Total Fouls_Belmont 12, E. Illinois 11. A_823 (5,400).

