Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Belmont 90, E. Illinois 56

The Associated Press
January 24, 2022 8:09 pm
< a min read
      

BELMONT (15-5)

Muszynski 3-7 3-4 9, Murphy 3-4 0-0 7, Richard 5-13 0-0 13, Sheppard 5-10 2-2 15, Smith 3-8 3-4 11, J.Wood 5-10 0-1 13, Pierson 2-7 0-0 6, Shanks 1-1 2-2 4, Bellinger 6-7 0-0 12. Totals 33-67 10-13 90.

E. ILLINOIS (2-17)

Bizimana 8-13 2-4 20, Friday 3-4 3-6 9, Charles 6-14 1-2 17, Clements 1-6 0-0 2, Luers 1-4 0-0 2, Schnyders 0-6 0-0 0, Lane 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 22-52 6-12 56.

Halftime_Belmont 45-23. 3-Point Goals_Belmont 14-40 (Sheppard 3-7, J.Wood 3-7, Richard 3-8, Pierson 2-7, Smith 2-7, Murphy 1-2, Bellinger 0-1, Muszynski 0-1), E. Illinois 6-20 (Charles 4-11, Bizimana 2-3, Clements 0-1, Lane 0-1, Luers 0-1, Schnyders 0-3). Rebounds_Belmont 32 (Muszynski, Richard, Sheppard, J.Wood 5), E. Illinois 27 (Luers 6). Assists_Belmont 27 (J.Wood 8), E. Illinois 13 (Clements 5). Total Fouls_Belmont 12, E. Illinois 11. A_823 (5,400).

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Creating Your Own Organization’s...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department orders families of American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country