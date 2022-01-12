Belmont hosts Austin Peay after Muszynski’s 20-point game

Austin Peay Governors (4-9, 0-3 OVC) at Belmont Bruins (11-3, 2-0 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on the Austin Peay Governors after Nick Muszynski scored 20 points in Belmont’s 81-55 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Bruins have gone 6-0 at home. Belmont leads the OVC with 18.4 assists per game led by Grayson Murphy averaging 5.6.

The Governors have gone 0-3 against OVC opponents. Austin Peay has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Sheppard is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 15.7 points. Muszynski is averaging 13.7 points and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Belmont.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Governors. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 8.9 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 78.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Governors: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

