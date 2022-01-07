Belmont, UTM meet in conference play

Belmont (11-3, 1-0) vs. UT Martin (6-8, 2-0)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes meet as Belmont faces UT Martin. Each team is coming off of a big victory this past Thursday. UT Martin earned a 94-78 win at Tennessee State, while Belmont won easily 102-62 at home against Southeast Missouri.

SAVVY SENIORS: Belmont’s Nick Muszynski, Grayson Murphy and Luke Smith have combined to score 40 percent of all Bruins scoring this season, though that trio’s production has decreased to 23 percent over the last five games.SOLID SIMON: KJ Simon has connected on 30.6 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also made 64.9 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bruins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Skyhawks. UT Martin has an assist on 34 of 76 field goals (44.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Belmont has assists on 69 of 108 field goals (63.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 82.1 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins 19th among Division I teams. The UT Martin defense has allowed 73.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 256th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.