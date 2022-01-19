Belmont visits Morehead State after Smith’s 23-point game

Belmont Bruins (13-4, 4-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (12-5, 4-0 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits the Morehead State Eagles after Luke Smith scored 23 points in Belmont’s 80-64 win against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Eagles have gone 7-0 in home games. Morehead State is sixth in the OVC scoring 70.2 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Bruins are 4-1 against OVC opponents. Belmont ranks fourth in college basketball scoring 40.7 points per game in the paint led by Nick Muszynski averaging 3.3.

The Eagles and Bruins match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tray Hollowell is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 11.6 points. Johni Broome is averaging 16.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Morehead State.

Ben Sheppard is shooting 48.7% and averaging 15.5 points for the Bruins. Smith is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 82.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

