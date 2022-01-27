Ben Roethlisberger Career Stats

Regular Season Year Team Com Att Yds TD Int 2004 Pit 196 295 2621 17 11 2005 Pit 168 268 2385 17 9 2006 Pit 280 469 3513 18 23 2007 Pit 264 404 3154 32 11 2008 Pit 281 469 3301 17 15 2009 Pit 337 506 4328 26 12 2010 Pit 240 389 3200 17 5 2011 Pit 324 513 4077 21 14 2012 Pit 284 449 3265 26 8 2013 Pit 375 584 4261 28 14 2014 Pit 408 608 4952 32 9 2015 Pit 319 469 3938 21 16 2016 Pit 328 509 3819 29 13 2017 Pit 360 561 4251 28 14 2019 Pit 35 62 351 0 1 2020 Pit 399 608 3803 33 10 2021 Pit 390 605 3740 22 10 Totals 5440 8443 64088 418 211

Playoffs Year Team Com Att Yds TD Int 2004 Pit 31 54 407 3 5 2005 Pit 58 93 803 7 3 2007 Pit 29 42 337 2 3 2008 Pit 54 89 692 3 1 2010 Pit 54 91 622 4 4 2011 Pit 22 40 289 1 1 2014 Pit 31 45 334 1 2 2015 Pit 42 68 568 1 0 2016 Pit 64 96 735 3 4 2017 Pit 37 58 469 5 1 2020 Pit 47 68 501 4 4 2021 Pit 29 44 215 2 0 Totals 498 788 5972 36 28

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: 2004

Pro Bowls: 2007, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017

Super Bowl Champion: 2006 Super Bowl, 2009 Super Bowl

