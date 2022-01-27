Ben Roethlisberger Career Stats

|Regular Season
|Year Team
|Com
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|2004 Pit
|196
|295
|2621
|17
|11
|2005 Pit
|168
|268
|2385
|17
|9
|2006 Pit
|280
|469
|3513
|18
|23
|2007 Pit
|264
|404
|3154
|32
|11
|2008 Pit
|281
|469
|3301
|17
|15
|2009 Pit
|337
|506
|4328
|26
|12
|2010 Pit
|240
|389
|3200
|17
|5
|2011 Pit
|324
|513
|4077
|21
|14
|2012 Pit
|284
|449
|3265
|26
|8
|2013 Pit
|375
|584
|4261
|28
|14
|2014 Pit
|408
|608
|4952
|32
|9
|2015 Pit
|319
|469
|3938
|21
|16
|2016 Pit
|328
|509
|3819
|29
|13
|2017 Pit
|360
|561
|4251
|28
|14
|2019 Pit
|35
|62
|351
|0
|1
|2020 Pit
|399
|608
|3803
|33
|10
|2021 Pit
|390
|605
|3740
|22
|10
|Totals
|5440
|8443
|64088
|418
|211
|Playoffs
|Year Team
|Com
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|2004 Pit
|31
|54
|407
|3
|5
|2005 Pit
|58
|93
|803
|7
|3
|2007 Pit
|29
|42
|337
|2
|3
|2008 Pit
|54
|89
|692
|3
|1
|2010 Pit
|54
|91
|622
|4
|4
|2011 Pit
|22
|40
|289
|1
|1
|2014 Pit
|31
|45
|334
|1
|2
|2015 Pit
|42
|68
|568
|1
|0
|2016 Pit
|64
|96
|735
|3
|4
|2017 Pit
|37
|58
|469
|5
|1
|2020 Pit
|47
|68
|501
|4
|4
|2021 Pit
|29
|44
|215
|2
|0
|Totals
|498
|788
|5972
|36
|28
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: 2004
Pro Bowls: 2007, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017
Super Bowl Champion: 2006 Super Bowl, 2009 Super Bowl
