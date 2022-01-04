Bengals’ Hendrickson, 3 other starters placed on COVID list

Cincinnati sacks leader Trey Hendrickson and three other starters are among five Bengals that were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday.

Center Trey Hopkins and left guard Quinton Spain were sidelined along with safety Vonn Bell. The fifth player is linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, who has been out with a foot injury.

The Bengals (10-6) have clinched the AFC North title for their first trip to the playoffs since the 2015 season. Cincinnati has an outside chance to earn the AFC’s No. 1 seed Sunday with a win over Cleveland and some help.

The NFL is allowing players to return five days after a positive COVID-19 test if they don’t have symptoms. The reduction last week from the previous isolation time of 10 days includes unvaccinated players.

Hendrickson is fifth in the NFL with a career-high 14 sacks. Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt leads with 21½.

Arizona, who has qualified for the playoffs and can still win the NFC West, added two backups to the COVID-19 list in defensive tackle Zach Kerr and linebacker Tanner Vallejo. The Cardinals play Seattle.

San Francisco, which needs a win over the Los Angeles Rams or a New Orleans loss to reach the postseason, also had two backups sidelined, both defensive backs, in Dontae Johnson and Jimmie Ward.

