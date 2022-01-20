Trending:
Bergersen lifts E. Washington over Sacramento St. 75-62

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Rylan Bergersen had 15 points to lead five Eastern Washington players in double figures as the Eagles defeated Sacramento State 75-62 on Thursday night.

Angelo Allegri and Steele Venters added 14 points apiece for the Eagles. Linton Acliese III chipped in 13 points, and Ethan Price had 10. Allegri also had 14 rebounds, while Acliese III posted eight rebounds.

Zach Chappell had 17 points for the Hornets (5-8, 1-5 Big Sky Conference). Cameron Wilbon added 13 points. Bryce Fowler had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

