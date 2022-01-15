Bertuzzi, Nedeljkovic lead Red Wings past Sabres 4-0

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and two assists, Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 22 shots for his fourth career shutout and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 Saturday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Rookie Lucas Raymond had his first goal since Dec. 1, and Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen also scored for Detroit which was 0-2-2 during its skid and won for just the second time in eight games. Dylan Larkin had two assists.

Aaron Dell had 35 saves for the Sabres, who are 0-3 against the Red Wings this season.

Bertuzzi got Detroit on the scoreboard 8:57 into the game. He knocked in the rebound of a shot by Larkin on a power play for his 18th goal of the season and ninth goal in 10 games.

Fabbri made it 2-0 with 51 seconds remaining in the period during the tail end of a four-minute power play. Fabbri one-timed a backhanded pass from Bertuzzi in front of the net for his 10th.

The Red Wings killed off three penalties in the second period to retain the two-goal advantage.

Raymond ended a 14-game goal drought when he scored 13 seconds into the third off a feed from Larkin. It was his 11th.

Rasmussen scored with 7:36 remaining after coming out of the penalty box for his fourth.

NOTES: Buffalo forward Zemgus Girgensons sat out due to an undisclosed injury. … Larkin has eight 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 23 career games against Buffalo. … Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek recorded his 100th career point with an assist on Rasmussen’s goal. … The Red Wings had a season-high 22 shots on goal in the first period. … Tage Thompson, who leads the Sabres in points, exited COVID-19 protocols and played for the first time in three games.

The teams will complete the home-and-home set at Buffalo on Monday.

