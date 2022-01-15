Bethune-Cookman 62, MVSU 60

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (4-12)

Robertson 5-7 0-1 10, French 7-15 0-0 18, Garrett 3-5 0-2 7, McEntire 0-2 0-1 0, K.Davis 7-13 5-6 19, Joseph 2-5 2-2 6, Long 1-3 0-0 2, West 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 7-12 62.

MVSU (1-14)

Waldon 0-0 0-0 0, E.Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Gordon 6-19 0-0 15, Hunter 8-20 2-3 21, Waller 1-5 3-4 5, Umoh 2-4 2-2 6, McCoy 2-3 0-0 5, Collins 2-5 0-0 5, Grant 0-0 1-2 1, Aguer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 8-11 60.

Halftime_MVSU 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Bethune-Cookman 5-9 (French 4-7, Garrett 1-1, Joseph 0-1), MVSU 8-27 (Gordon 3-11, Hunter 3-11, McCoy 1-1, Collins 1-4). Rebounds_Bethune-Cookman 32 (Robertson, K.Davis 9), MVSU 30 (Umoh 11). Assists_Bethune-Cookman 16 (McEntire 4), MVSU 17 (Waller 6). Total Fouls_Bethune-Cookman 14, MVSU 18. A_314 (5,000).

