Bethune-Cookman 66, Florida A&M 59

FLORIDA A&M (2-10)

Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Moragne 6-8 2-2 14, Stamps 0-0 0-0 0, Randolph 7-18 3-6 17, Reaves 3-13 0-0 6, Barrs 4-5 1-2 9, Littles 1-5 1-2 3, Clark 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 25-59 7-12 59.

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (3-9)

Poulina 2-5 2-2 6, French 1-8 2-2 4, Garrett 2-9 4-5 8, McEntire 1-6 1-3 4, Davis 11-17 3-4 26, Joseph 5-11 4-7 14, Long 2-5 0-1 4. Totals 24-61 16-24 66.

Halftime_Bethune-Cookman 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Florida A&M 2-12 (Brown 1-3, Clark 1-3, Littles 0-1, Reaves 0-5), Bethune-Cookman 2-15 (Davis 1-3, McEntire 1-4, Garrett 0-1, Joseph 0-2, Poulina 0-2, French 0-3). Rebounds_Florida A&M 37 (Randolph 9), Bethune-Cookman 34 (Davis 13). Assists_Florida A&M 10 (Randolph 5), Bethune-Cookman 8 (Garrett, McEntire 3). Total Fouls_Florida A&M 17, Bethune-Cookman 11. A_176 (3,000).

