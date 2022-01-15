Big Ten Glance

On Air: Federal News Network program
All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Michigan 8 5 0 0 26 48 36 17 6 1
Minnesota 8 4 0 0 25 43 30 13 8 0
Notre Dame 9 4 0 0 24 41 30 16 6 0
Ohio St. 7 5 1 0 24 41 32 15 7 1
Michigan St. 5 8 0 0 14 30 45 11 11 1
Wisconsin 4 8 1 0 13 32 43 7 13 3
Penn St. 3 10 0 0 9 34 53 12 11 0

___

Saturday, Feb. 5

Wisconsin at Ohio St., TBA

Michigan St. at Minnesota, TBA

Penn St. at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Minnesota at Ohio St., TBA

Michigan St. at Michigan, TBA

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, TBA

Saturday, Feb. 12

Minnesota at Ohio St., TBA

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, TBA

Michigan St. at Michigan, TBA

Friday, Feb. 18

Minnesota at Penn St., TBA

Notre Dame at Michigan St., TBA

Ohio St. at Michigan, TBA

Saturday, Feb. 19

Notre Dame at Michigan St., TBA

Ohio St. at Michigan, TBA

Minnesota at Penn St., TBA

Friday, Feb. 25

Wisconsin at Minnesota, TBA

Penn St. at Michigan St., TBA

Michigan at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Wisconsin at Minnesota, TBA

Penn St. at Michigan St., TBA

Michigan at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.

