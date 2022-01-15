Big Ten Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Michigan
|8
|5
|0
|0
|26
|48
|36
|17
|6
|1
|Minnesota
|8
|4
|0
|0
|25
|43
|30
|13
|8
|0
|Notre Dame
|9
|4
|0
|0
|24
|41
|30
|16
|6
|0
|Ohio St.
|7
|5
|1
|0
|24
|41
|32
|15
|7
|1
|Michigan St.
|5
|8
|0
|0
|14
|30
|45
|11
|11
|1
|Wisconsin
|4
|8
|1
|0
|13
|32
|43
|7
|13
|3
|Penn St.
|3
|10
|0
|0
|9
|34
|53
|12
|11
|0
___
Saturday, Feb. 5
Wisconsin at Ohio St., TBA
Michigan St. at Minnesota, TBA
Penn St. at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
Minnesota at Ohio St., TBA
Michigan St. at Michigan, TBA
Notre Dame at Wisconsin, TBA
Saturday, Feb. 12
Minnesota at Ohio St., TBA
Notre Dame at Wisconsin, TBA
Michigan St. at Michigan, TBA
Friday, Feb. 18
Minnesota at Penn St., TBA
Notre Dame at Michigan St., TBA
Ohio St. at Michigan, TBA
Saturday, Feb. 19
Notre Dame at Michigan St., TBA
Ohio St. at Michigan, TBA
Minnesota at Penn St., TBA
Friday, Feb. 25
Wisconsin at Minnesota, TBA
Penn St. at Michigan St., TBA
Michigan at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Wisconsin at Minnesota, TBA
Penn St. at Michigan St., TBA
Michigan at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.
