Big Ten Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Michigan
|9
|5
|0
|0
|29
|52
|39
|18
|6
|1
|Ohio St.
|8
|5
|1
|0
|27
|45
|33
|16
|7
|1
|Minnesota
|8
|4
|0
|0
|25
|43
|30
|13
|9
|0
|Notre Dame
|9
|5
|0
|0
|24
|42
|34
|16
|7
|0
|Wisconsin
|5
|8
|1
|0
|16
|35
|45
|8
|13
|3
|Michigan St.
|5
|9
|0
|0
|14
|32
|48
|11
|12
|1
|Penn St.
|3
|11
|0
|0
|9
|37
|57
|12
|12
|0
___
Wednesday’s Games
Boston College at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Wisconsin at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Penn St., 6 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28
Michigan at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
Ohio St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Minnesota at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.
Ohio St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
Wisconsin at Ohio St., TBA
Michigan St. at Minnesota, TBA
Penn St. at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Wisconsin at Ohio St., TBA
Michigan St. at Minnesota, TBA
Penn St. at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.
