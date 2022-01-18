On Air: Off The Shelf
Big Ten Glance

The Associated Press
January 18, 2022 10:03 am
All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Michigan 9 5 0 0 29 52 39 18 6 1
Ohio St. 8 5 1 0 27 45 33 16 7 1
Minnesota 8 4 0 0 25 43 30 13 9 0
Notre Dame 9 5 0 0 24 42 34 16 7 0
Wisconsin 5 8 1 0 16 35 45 8 13 3
Michigan St. 5 9 0 0 14 32 48 11 12 1
Penn St. 3 11 0 0 9 37 57 12 12 0

___

Wednesday’s Games

Boston College at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn St., 6 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

Michigan at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Minnesota at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Wisconsin at Ohio St., TBA

Michigan St. at Minnesota, TBA

Penn St. at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Wisconsin at Ohio St., TBA

Michigan St. at Minnesota, TBA

Penn St. at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.

