On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Big Ten Glance

The Associated Press
January 19, 2022 10:01 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Michigan 9 5 0 0 29 52 39 18 6 1
Ohio St. 8 5 1 0 27 45 33 16 7 1
Minnesota 8 4 0 0 25 43 30 13 9 0
Notre Dame 9 5 0 0 24 42 34 16 7 0
Wisconsin 5 8 1 0 16 35 45 8 13 3
Michigan St. 5 9 0 0 14 32 48 11 12 1
Penn St. 3 11 0 0 9 37 57 12 12 0

___

Wednesday’s Games

Boston College at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn St., 6 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

Michigan at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Minnesota at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Wisconsin at Ohio St., TBA

Michigan St. at Minnesota, TBA

Penn St. at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Wisconsin at Ohio St., TBA

Michigan St. at Minnesota, TBA

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Penn St. at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|16 ANME Winter 2022
1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|17 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

An F/A-18E Super Hornet launches off flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson