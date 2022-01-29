On Air: Safe Money Radio
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Big Ten Glance

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 10:03 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Michigan 11 6 0 0 36 62 43 20 7 1
Ohio St. 10 5 2 0 34 54 38 18 7 2
Minnesota 10 5 0 0 30 51 36 15 10 0
Notre Dame 9 6 0 0 24 43 39 17 8 0
Penn St. 5 11 1 0 17 50 62 14 12 1
Wisconsin 5 11 1 0 16 39 61 8 16 3
Michigan St. 5 11 0 0 14 35 55 11 14 1

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan 5, Wisconsin 1

Ohio St. 2, Penn St. 2, 2OT

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Minnesota 5, Notre Dame 1

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Penn St. at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Minnesota at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Minnesota at Ohio St., 6 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Michigan St. vs. Michigan at Little Caesars Arena, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|27 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol