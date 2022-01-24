Binghamton 74, Hartford 64

HARTFORD (3-12)
Marks 1-4 3-4 5, Carter 3-11 0-0 9, Flowers 4-11 1-3 10, Mitchell 5-7 0-0 12, Williams 6-10 3-4 16, Shriver 3-9 1-2 9, Dunne 1-3 0-0 3, Kimbrough 0-0 0-0 0, McClain 0-2 0-0 0, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 8-13 64.
BINGHAMTON (8-8)
Willis 1-3 0-0 2, Bertram 0-1 1-2 1, Falko 9-20 2-2 22, Hinckson 7-13 3-3 20, McGriff 3-11 4-5 11, Tinsley 2-4 0-0 4, Petcash 1-3 3-3 5, White 2-2 0-0 4, Akuwovo 1-1 1-2 3, Hjalmarsson 1-2 0-0 2, Amos 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 14-17 74.
Halftime_Hartford 40-31. 3-Point Goals_Hartford 10-28 (Carter 3-8, Mitchell 2-3, Shriver 2-6, Williams 1-2, Dunne 1-3, Flowers 1-3, Marks 0-3), Binghamton 6-20 (Hinckson 3-4, Falko 2-7, McGriff 1-5, Amos 0-2, Tinsley 0-2). Rebounds_Hartford 26 (Flowers 10), Binghamton 44 (Tinsley 11). Assists_Hartford 9 (Mitchell 3), Binghamton 10 (Falko 5). Total Fouls_Hartford 14, Binghamton 12. A_1,525 (5,142).
