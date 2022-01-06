Binghamton 88, Albany (NY) 79

BINGHAMTON (5-6)

Akuwovo 4-6 1-2 9, Bertram 4-7 0-0 11, Falko 10-13 5-6 28, Hinckson 4-6 1-2 12, Hjalmarsson 1-5 0-0 2, Amos 5-11 5-7 17, Tinsley 1-3 0-0 3, White 0-0 0-0 0, Willis 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 31-53 14-19 88.

ALBANY (NY) (4-9)

Doles 2-9 2-3 7, Perry 10-14 4-6 26, Newman 5-8 0-0 10, Champion 1-4 0-0 3, Horton 9-15 3-4 23, Neely 1-4 4-4 6, Little 1-4 1-1 3, Reddish 0-2 0-0 0, Ketner 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 29-60 15-20 79.

Halftime_Binghamton 46-40. 3-Point Goals_Binghamton 12-25 (Bertram 3-4, Hinckson 3-4, Falko 3-5, Amos 2-6, Tinsley 1-3, Hjalmarsson 0-3), Albany (NY) 6-16 (Perry 2-2, Horton 2-5, Champion 1-2, Doles 1-5, Little 0-1, Neely 0-1). Fouled Out_Hinckson. Rebounds_Binghamton 23 (Hinckson 7), Albany (NY) 25 (Perry 7). Assists_Binghamton 23 (Falko 8), Albany (NY) 10 (Champion 4). Total Fouls_Binghamton 19, Albany (NY) 21. A_1,067 (4,538).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.