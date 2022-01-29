Binghamton hosts UMBC after Kennedy’s 31-point performance

UMBC Retrievers (8-10, 3-4 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (8-9, 5-3 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Binghamton -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC visits the Binghamton Bearcats after Keondre Kennedy scored 31 points in UMBC’s 73-69 win against the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bearcats are 4-4 on their home court. Binghamton is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Retrievers are 3-4 in America East play. UMBC scores 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Bearcats and Retrievers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Falko is shooting 46.7% and averaging 12.3 points for the Bearcats. Christian Hinckson is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Kennedy is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.3 points for the Retrievers. L.J. Owens is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Retrievers: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

