Binghamton takes on Hartford following Falko’s 22-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (8-8, 5-2 America East) at Hartford Hawks (3-12, 1-2 America East)

West Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton takes on the Hartford Hawks after Jacob Falko scored 22 points in Binghamton’s 74-64 win over the Hartford Hawks.

The Hawks are 1-2 on their home court. Hartford is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Bearcats are 5-2 against conference opponents. Binghamton averages 71.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bearcats won 74-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Falko led the Bearcats with 22 points, and Austin Williams led the Hawks with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 16.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Hawks. Moses Flowers is averaging 13 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Tyler Bertram is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 9.9 points. Falko is averaging 16.3 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.