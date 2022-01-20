Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bishop scores 26 to lead Montana St. past N. Arizona 89-84

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 10:33 pm
< a min read
      

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Xavier Bishop had a season-high 26 points as Montana State narrowly defeated Northern Arizona 89-84 on Thursday night.

Bishop made 11 of 12 free throws. He added six assists. Jubrile Belo had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Montana State (13-5, 5-2 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Tyler Patterson added 14 points. Nick Gazelas had 12 points.

Jalen Cone had 26 points for the Lumberjacks (6-10, 2-3). Nik Mains added 13 points. Keith Haymon had 12 points.

___

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference