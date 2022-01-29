Trending:
Bizimana lifts E. Illinois over Tennessee St. 62-57

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 11:04 pm
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Paul Bizimana had 20 points as Eastern Illinois narrowly beat Tennessee State 62-57 on Saturday.

Micah Schnyders had 12 points for Eastern Illinois (4-17, 2-6 Ohio Valley Conference), which ended its four-game home losing streak. Kejuan Clements added seven assists and three blocks.

Carlos Marshall Jr. had 25 points for the Tigers (9-13, 4-6). Kassim Nicholson added 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

