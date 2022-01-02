On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 2, 2022 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
William & Mary 2 0 1.000 3 12 .200
UNC-Wilmington 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Elon 1 0 1.000 4 10 .286
Delaware 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
James Madison 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Towson 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Coll. of Charleston 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Hofstra 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
Drexel 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Northeastern 0 2 .000 6 7 .462

___

Monday’s Games

James Madison at Delaware, ppd.

Towson at Drexel, 6 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Louisiana Tech 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786
North Texas 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Old Dominion 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
FIU 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Charlotte 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Rice 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
W. Kentucky 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
FAU 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UTEP 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Marshall 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
UTSA 0 1 .000 6 7 .462
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at FIU, ppd.

FIU 95, St. Thomas (Fla.) 72

Louisiana Tech 74, W. Kentucky 73

UTEP at Middle Tennessee, ppd.

Marshall at Southern Miss., ppd.

UAB 87, UTSA 59

Old Dominion at FAU, ppd.

North Texas 75, Rice 43

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 4 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Cleveland St. 3 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Detroit 2 0 1.000 4 7 .364
Wright St. 3 1 .750 6 7 .462
Youngstown St. 2 1 .667 7 5 .583
Milwaukee 2 2 .500 4 9 .308
Fort Wayne 1 2 .333 5 6 .455
N. Kentucky 1 3 .250 5 8 .385
Green Bay 1 3 .250 2 11 .154
Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 4 7 .364
Robert Morris 0 3 .000 2 10 .167
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 10 .091

___

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 61, N. Kentucky 55

Wright St. 72, Green Bay 69

Oakland 87, Youngstown St. 72

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Cornell 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Harvard 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Brown 0 0 .000 8 7 .533
Yale 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Columbia 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Penn 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Sunday’s Games

Dartmouth at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Yale, ppd.

Brown at Penn, 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Howard at Penn, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Fairfield 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Quinnipiac 2 1 .667 7 4 .636
Manhattan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Marist 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Siena 1 1 .500 4 6 .400
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
Niagara 0 3 .000 5 7 .417
Rider 0 2 .000 4 8 .333
Canisius 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Sunday’s Games

Iona at Fairfield, ppd.

Rider at Quinnipiac, ppd.

Marist at Iona, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Manhattan, ppd.

St. Peter’s at Marist, ppd.

Canisius at Siena, ppd.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 1 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Akron 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Miami (Ohio) 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Ball St. 1 0 1.000 6 6 .500
Cent. Michigan 1 0 1.000 2 10 .167
Toledo 1 1 .500 9 4 .692
Kent St. 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
Bowling Green 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Buffalo 0 2 .000 6 6 .500
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
W. Michigan 0 2 .000 4 9 .308
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Akron 88, Buffalo 76

Buffalo at E. Michigan, ppd.

Kent St. 66, Toledo 63

Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), ppd.

Ohio 59, W. Michigan 47

Ball St. 81, Bowling Green 80

N. Illinois at Akron, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio at Akron, 6 p.m.

Kent St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N. Illinois, ppd.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Howard 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
SC State 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
NC Central 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

___

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro at SC State, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Howard at Penn, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Drake 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571
Bradley 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538
Missouri St. 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Indiana St. 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Valparaiso 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
N. Iowa 0 1 .000 4 7 .364
Evansville 0 1 .000 4 8 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Bradley at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

St. Xavier at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.

Evansville at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at S. Illinois, ppd.

Drake at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Boise St. 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Air Force 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Nevada 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Fresno St. 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Utah St. 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
UNLV 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
New Mexico 0 1 .000 7 7 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at Fresno St., ppd.

San Diego St. 62, UNLV 55

Boise St. at Wyoming, ppd.

Nevada 79, New Mexico 70

San Jose St. at Utah St., ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Air Force at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.

Wyoming at Nevada, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Merrimack 2 0 1.000 7 8 .467
Bryant 2 0 1.000 6 7 .462
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 0 1.000 2 10 .167
Sacred Heart 1 1 .500 5 10 .333
CCSU 1 1 .500 4 11 .267
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 2 .000 4 9 .308
Mount St. Mary’s 0 2 .000 4 10 .286
LIU 0 2 .000 3 9 .250
St. Francis (NY) 0 2 .000 3 10 .231

___

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers 79, CCSU 48

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Morehead St. 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
UT Martin 1 0 1.000 5 8 .385
SE Missouri 1 1 .500 6 9 .400
Belmont 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Austin Peay 0 2 .000 4 8 .333
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
E. Illinois 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri 98, Austin Peay 79

