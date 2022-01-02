On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 2, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Vermont 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
NJIT 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Maine 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Hartford 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

UMBC at New Hampshire, ppd.

Mass.-Lowell at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hartford, ppd.

Maine at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Vermont, ppd.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Tulane 2 0 1.000 5 6 .455
UCF 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818
SMU 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Memphis 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Houston 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
East Carolina 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Cincinnati 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Wichita St. 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
Temple 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Tulsa 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
South Florida 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

___

Saturday’s Games

East Carolina at South Florida, ppd.

Memphis 82, Wichita St. 64

Tulane 68, Cincinnati 60

Sunday’s Games

UCF at SMU, 2 p.m.

Houston at Temple, 5 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Memphis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Fordham 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Saint Joseph’s 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Davidson 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Richmond 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
VCU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Dayton 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
UMass 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
George Mason 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
La Salle 0 1 .000 5 6 .455
Duquesne 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
George Washington 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas 76, George Mason 67

Sunday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Dayton, ppd.

George Washington at Saint Joseph’s, ppd.

George Mason at Duquesne, ppd.

UMass at Fordham, ppd.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Richmond at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.

American International at Rhode Island, 2:30 p.m.

La Salle at Rhode Island, ppd.

Davidson at VCU, ppd.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 3 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Louisville 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Duke 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Boston College 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Virginia 2 1 .667 8 5 .615
Clemson 1 1 .500 9 4 .692
Florida St. 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Notre Dame 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Syracuse 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Wake Forest 1 2 .333 11 3 .786
Virginia Tech 0 2 .000 8 5 .615
Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 6 5 .545
NC State 0 3 .000 7 7 .500
Pittsburgh 0 2 .000 5 8 .385

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 83, NC State 81

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, ppd.

Miami 92, Wake Forest 84

Duke at Notre Dame, ppd.

Virginia 74, Syracuse 69

Sunday’s Games

North Carolina at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

NC State at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Clemson, 9 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Duke, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Liberty 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
North Alabama 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Stetson 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
North Florida 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Sunday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Liberty at Stetson, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 1 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Oklahoma 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Texas 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Iowa St. 0 1 .000 12 1 .923
Kansas 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
TCU 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
West Virginia 0 1 .000 11 2 .846
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Kansas St. 0 1 .000 8 4 .667
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas 74, West Virginia 59

Baylor 77, Iowa St. 72

TCU at Kansas, ppd.

Kansas 76, George Mason 67

Oklahoma 71, Kansas St. 69

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at TCU, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Texas at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 3 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Creighton 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Butler 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Villanova 2 1 .667 9 4 .692
Xavier 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
UConn 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
DePaul 0 2 .000 9 3 .750
Seton Hall 0 2 .000 9 3 .750
St. John’s 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Marquette 0 3 .000 8 6 .571
Georgetown 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s at Georgetown, ppd.

Creighton 75, Marquette 69, 2OT

Villanova 73, Seton Hall 67

Providence 70, DePaul 53

Butler at UConn, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Xavier at Georgetown, ppd.

Seton Hall at Butler, 8 p.m.

Providence at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Colorado 3 0 1.000 8 7 .533
Montana 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
Weber St. 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
S. Utah 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
E. Washington 2 1 .667 8 6 .571
Montana St. 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
N. Arizona 1 2 .333 4 9 .308
Portland St. 1 2 .333 3 8 .273
Sacramento St. 0 3 .000 4 6 .400
Idaho 0 1 .000 3 8 .273
Idaho St. 0 4 .000 2 11 .154

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 60, Idaho St. 40

E. Washington 78, N. Arizona 65

Montana 74, Weber St. 72

N. Colorado 91, S. Utah 81

Idaho at Portland St., ppd.

Monday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Longwood 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Winthrop 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 8 7 .533
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
High Point 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
NC A&T 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Radford 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Sunday’s Games

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Illinois 2 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Northwestern 1 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Purdue 1 1 .500 12 1 .923
Minnesota 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Indiana 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Michigan 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Rutgers 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Iowa 0 2 .000 10 3 .769
Maryland 0 1 .000 8 4 .667
Penn St. 0 2 .000 5 5 .500
Nebraska 0 2 .000 6 7 .462

___

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers 79, CCSU 48

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Penn St., 4 p.m.

Ohio St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC San Diego 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Cal St.-Fullerton 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
UC Davis 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UC Santa Barbara 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
CS Bakersfield 0 1 .000 5 5 .500
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
CS Northridge 0 1 .000 4 8 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Saturday’s Games

UC San Diego 72, CS Northridge 64

Sunday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|3 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
1|3 2022 AIAA SciTech Forum
1|4 App in a Day - PragmaticWorks
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

COVID-19 booster shots being administered aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln