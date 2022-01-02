All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Sunday’s Games
UMBC at New Hampshire, ppd.
Mass.-Lowell at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Hartford, ppd.
Maine at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Vermont, ppd.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tulane
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|UCF
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|SMU
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Memphis
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Wichita St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Temple
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Saturday’s Games
East Carolina at South Florida, ppd.
Memphis 82, Wichita St. 64
Tulane 68, Cincinnati 60
Sunday’s Games
UCF at SMU, 2 p.m.
Houston at Temple, 5 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Tulsa at Memphis, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fordham
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Saint Joseph’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Richmond
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|La Salle
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
Kansas 76, George Mason 67
Sunday’s Games
St. Bonaventure at Dayton, ppd.
George Washington at Saint Joseph’s, ppd.
George Mason at Duquesne, ppd.
UMass at Fordham, ppd.
Richmond at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.
American International at Rhode Island, 2:30 p.m.
La Salle at Rhode Island, ppd.
Davidson at VCU, ppd.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Louisville
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Virginia
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Clemson
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Notre Dame
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Wake Forest
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|3
|.786
|Virginia Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|NC State
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida St. 83, NC State 81
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, ppd.
Miami 92, Wake Forest 84
Duke at Notre Dame, ppd.
Virginia 74, Syracuse 69
Sunday’s Games
North Carolina at Boston College, 1 p.m.
Louisville at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
NC State at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Clemson, 9 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Duke, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Sunday’s Games
Tuesday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Liberty at Stetson, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas 74, West Virginia 59
Baylor 77, Iowa St. 72
TCU at Kansas, ppd.
Kansas 76, George Mason 67
Oklahoma 71, Kansas St. 69
Monday’s Games
West Virginia at TCU, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Oklahoma at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Texas at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Creighton
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Butler
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Villanova
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|4
|.692
|Xavier
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|UConn
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|DePaul
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Seton Hall
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Marquette
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
Saturday’s Games
St. John’s at Georgetown, ppd.
Creighton 75, Marquette 69, 2OT
Villanova 73, Seton Hall 67
Providence 70, DePaul 53
Butler at UConn, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Xavier at Georgetown, ppd.
Seton Hall at Butler, 8 p.m.
Providence at Marquette, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Colorado
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Montana
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Weber St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|E. Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Montana St.
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|9
|.308
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|Sacramento St.
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Idaho St.
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana St. 60, Idaho St. 40
E. Washington 78, N. Arizona 65
Montana 74, Weber St. 72
N. Colorado 91, S. Utah 81
Idaho at Portland St., ppd.
Monday’s Games
Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 6 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
Sunday’s Games
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|1
|.923
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|1
|.909
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Saturday’s Games
Rutgers 79, CCSU 48
Sunday’s Games
Michigan St. at Northwestern, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Penn St., 4 p.m.
Ohio St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Illinois at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC San Diego
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|CS Northridge
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Saturday’s Games
UC San Diego 72, CS Northridge 64
Sunday’s Games
Tuesday’s Games
Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
