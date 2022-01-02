On Air: Foodie and the Beast
The Associated Press
January 2, 2022 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 12 0 1.000
Arizona 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917
UCLA 1 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Colorado 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Stanford 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
California 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Washington St. 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Arizona St. 1 1 .500 5 7 .417
Oregon 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 3 10 .231
Utah 1 3 .250 8 6 .571
Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. at UCLA, ppd.

Colorado at Oregon St., ppd.

Oregon 79, Utah 66

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Southern Cal, ppd.

Arizona St. at California, 7 p.m.

California at Stanford, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston U. 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Navy 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Army 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538
Lehigh 1 0 1.000 3 10 .231
Loyola (Md.) 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
American 0 1 .000 4 9 .308
Colgate 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Bucknell 0 1 .000 3 10 .231
Holy Cross 0 1 .000 2 11 .154

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. 63, Bucknell 61

Army 77, Loyola (Md.) 74, OT

Navy 70, Holy Cross 56

Colgate at Lafayette, ppd.

Lehigh 63, American 61

Tuesday’s Games

Lafayette at American, 7 p.m.

Army at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Kentucky 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Alabama 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Mississippi St. 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
LSU 0 1 .000 12 1 .923
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Arkansas 0 1 .000 10 3 .769
Florida 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
South Carolina 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Tennessee 0 1 .000 9 3 .750
Mississippi 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Missouri 0 1 .000 6 7 .462
Georgia 0 0 .000 5 8 .385

___

Tuesday’s Games

Auburn at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at LSU, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
VMI 2 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Chattanooga 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Furman 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
Samford 0 1 .000 10 3 .769
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Wofford 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
ETSU 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
The Citadel 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Mercer 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI 76, Furman 67

Chattanooga at Mercer, ppd.

The Citadel at Samford, ppd.

W. Carolina at ETSU, ppd.

Wofford at UNC-Greensboro, ppd.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
Nicholls 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
New Orleans 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Sunday’s Games

Dallas Christian at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Ecclesia at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 9 .100
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 10 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Monday’s Games

Alabama St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 7:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Oral Roberts 3 1 .750 9 6 .600
St. Thomas (MN) 2 1 .667 8 7 .533
N. Dakota St. 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
UMKC 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
W. Illinois 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
Denver 1 2 .333 5 11 .313
Omaha 1 2 .333 2 12 .143
South Dakota 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
North Dakota 0 1 .000 4 10 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Thomas (MN) 89, W. Illinois 66

Oral Roberts 107, Omaha 62

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Texas-Arlington 2 0 1.000 6 7 .462
Arkansas St. 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
UALR 1 0 1.000 6 7 .462
Troy 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Coastal Carolina 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Appalachian St. 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
South Alabama 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Texas St. 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 .000 8 6 .571
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Georgia Southern 0 2 .000 7 6 .538

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 65, Coastal Carolina 64

Texas-Arlington 62, Troy 57

Appalachian St. 77, Louisiana-Monroe 69

Arkansas St. 74, Georgia Southern 56

Sunday’s Games

Emory & Henry at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 13 1 .929
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
BYU 0 0 .000 12 3 .800
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 0 0 .000 12 3 .800
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 10 5 .667
Portland 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
San Diego 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Pacific 0 0 .000 5 9 .357

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Santa Clara, ppd.

Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, ppd.

San Francisco at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), ppd.

Pepperdine at Pacific, ppd.

BYU at Portland, ppd.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
New Mexico St. 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Grand Canyon 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Sam Houston St. 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
Utah Valley St. 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Tarleton St. 1 1 .500 6 9 .400
Cal Baptist 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Seattle 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Dixie St. 0 2 .000 7 8 .467
Texas Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Chicago St. 0 2 .000 4 11 .267
Lamar 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah Valley St. 77, Tarleton St. 55

New Mexico St. 78, Chicago St. 61

Abilene Christian 64, Dixie St. 50

Seattle at Cal Baptist, ppd.

