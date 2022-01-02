All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Stanford
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|California
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Arizona St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Oregon
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|10
|.231
|Utah
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|6
|.571
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Arizona St. at UCLA, ppd.
Colorado at Oregon St., ppd.
Oregon 79, Utah 66
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Southern Cal, ppd.
Arizona St. at California, 7 p.m.
California at Stanford, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 6 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Navy
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Army
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Lehigh
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|American
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Bucknell
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Holy Cross
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
Saturday’s Games
Boston U. 63, Bucknell 61
Army 77, Loyola (Md.) 74, OT
Navy 70, Holy Cross 56
Colgate at Lafayette, ppd.
Lehigh 63, American 61
Tuesday’s Games
Lafayette at American, 7 p.m.
Army at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Navy, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Alabama
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Mississippi St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|LSU
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Arkansas
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Missouri
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
___
Tuesday’s Games
Auburn at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at LSU, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VMI
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Furman
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Samford
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|ETSU
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Saturday’s Games
VMI 76, Furman 67
Chattanooga at Mercer, ppd.
The Citadel at Samford, ppd.
W. Carolina at ETSU, ppd.
Wofford at UNC-Greensboro, ppd.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
Sunday’s Games
Dallas Christian at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Ecclesia at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Monday’s Games
Alabama St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 7:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Oral Roberts
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|7
|.533
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|UMKC
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|W. Illinois
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Denver
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|Omaha
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|12
|.143
|South Dakota
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|North Dakota
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Thomas (MN) 89, W. Illinois 66
Oral Roberts 107, Omaha 62
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Texas-Arlington
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Arkansas St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UALR
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Troy
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Appalachian St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|South Alabama
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Texas St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Georgia Southern
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
___
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 65, Coastal Carolina 64
Texas-Arlington 62, Troy 57
Appalachian St. 77, Louisiana-Monroe 69
Arkansas St. 74, Georgia Southern 56
Sunday’s Games
Emory & Henry at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
___
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Santa Clara, ppd.
Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, ppd.
San Francisco at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), ppd.
Pepperdine at Pacific, ppd.
BYU at Portland, ppd.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|New Mexico St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Grand Canyon
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Utah Valley St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Tarleton St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Dixie St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Chicago St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Lamar
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah Valley St. 77, Tarleton St. 55
New Mexico St. 78, Chicago St. 61
Abilene Christian 64, Dixie St. 50
Seattle at Cal Baptist, ppd.
