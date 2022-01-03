On Air: Business of Government Hour
The Associated Press
January 3, 2022 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 12 0 1.000
Arizona 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917
UCLA 1 0 1.000 8 1 .889
California 2 1 .667 9 5 .643
Colorado 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Stanford 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
Washington St. 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Oregon 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 5 8 .385
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 3 10 .231
Utah 1 3 .250 8 6 .571
Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Southern Cal, ppd.

California 74, Arizona St. 50

California at Stanford, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona St. at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston U. 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Navy 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Army 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538
Lehigh 1 0 1.000 3 10 .231
Loyola (Md.) 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
American 0 1 .000 4 9 .308
Colgate 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Bucknell 0 1 .000 3 10 .231
Holy Cross 0 1 .000 2 11 .154

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lafayette at American, 7 p.m.

Army at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Kentucky 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Alabama 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Mississippi St. 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
LSU 0 1 .000 12 1 .923
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Arkansas 0 1 .000 10 3 .769
Florida 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
South Carolina 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Tennessee 0 1 .000 9 3 .750
Mississippi 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Missouri 0 1 .000 6 7 .462
Georgia 0 0 .000 5 8 .385

___

Tuesday’s Games

Auburn at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at LSU, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Alabama at Florida, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
VMI 2 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Chattanooga 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Furman 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
Samford 0 1 .000 10 3 .769
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Wofford 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
ETSU 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
The Citadel 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Mercer 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

___

Wednesday’s Games

VMI at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Furman at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
Nicholls 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
New Orleans 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

___

Sunday’s Games

Incarnate Word 90, Dallas Christian 45

Monday’s Games

Ecclesia at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 9 .100
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 10 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Alabama St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at FIU, 1 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 7:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Oral Roberts 3 1 .750 9 6 .600
St. Thomas (MN) 2 1 .667 8 7 .533
N. Dakota St. 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
UMKC 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
W. Illinois 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
Denver 1 2 .333 5 11 .313
Omaha 1 2 .333 2 12 .143
South Dakota 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
North Dakota 0 1 .000 4 10 .286

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Texas-Arlington 2 0 1.000 6 7 .462
Arkansas St. 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
UALR 1 0 1.000 6 7 .462
Troy 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Coastal Carolina 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Appalachian St. 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
South Alabama 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Texas St. 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 .000 8 6 .571
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Georgia Southern 0 2 .000 7 6 .538

___

Sunday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 76, Emory & Henry 62

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 13 1 .929
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
BYU 0 0 .000 12 3 .800
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 0 0 .000 12 3 .800
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 10 5 .667
Portland 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
San Diego 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Pacific 0 0 .000 5 9 .357

___

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
New Mexico St. 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Grand Canyon 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Sam Houston St. 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
Utah Valley St. 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Tarleton St. 1 1 .500 6 9 .400
Cal Baptist 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Seattle 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Dixie St. 0 2 .000 7 8 .467
Texas Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Chicago St. 0 2 .000 4 11 .267
Lamar 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Monday’s Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

