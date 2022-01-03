On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
January 3, 2022 10:06 am
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
William & Mary 2 0 1.000 3 12 .200
UNC-Wilmington 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Elon 1 0 1.000 4 10 .286
Delaware 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
James Madison 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Towson 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Coll. of Charleston 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Hofstra 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
Drexel 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Northeastern 0 2 .000 6 7 .462

___

Monday’s Games

James Madison at Delaware, ppd.

Towson at Drexel, 6 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Towson at Delaware, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, ppd.

UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, ppd.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Louisiana Tech 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786
North Texas 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Old Dominion 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
FIU 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Charlotte 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Rice 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
W. Kentucky 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
FAU 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UTEP 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Marshall 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
UTSA 0 1 .000 6 7 .462
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Dallas Christian at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at FIU, 1 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 4 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Cleveland St. 3 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Detroit 2 0 1.000 4 7 .364
Wright St. 3 1 .750 6 7 .462
Youngstown St. 2 1 .667 8 5 .615
Milwaukee 2 2 .500 4 9 .308
Fort Wayne 1 2 .333 5 6 .455
N. Kentucky 1 3 .250 5 8 .385
Green Bay 1 3 .250 2 11 .154
Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 4 7 .364
Robert Morris 0 3 .000 2 10 .167
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 10 .091

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Penn 1 0 1.000 4 10 .286
Princeton 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Harvard 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Brown 0 1 .000 8 8 .500
Yale 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Columbia 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Dartmouth 0 1 .000 3 9 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Columbia at Yale, ppd.

Cornell 79, Dartmouth 71

Penn 77, Brown 73

Tuesday’s Games

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 3 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Fairfield 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Quinnipiac 2 1 .667 7 4 .636
Manhattan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Siena 1 1 .500 4 6 .400
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
Marist 1 2 .333 6 6 .500
Niagara 0 3 .000 5 7 .417
Rider 0 2 .000 4 8 .333
Canisius 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Sunday’s Games

Iona at Fairfield, ppd.

Rider at Quinnipiac, ppd.

Iona 69, Marist 66

Niagara at Manhattan, ppd.

St. Peter’s at Marist, ppd.

Canisius at Siena, ppd.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 1 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Akron 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Miami (Ohio) 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Ball St. 1 0 1.000 6 6 .500
Cent. Michigan 1 0 1.000 2 10 .167
Toledo 1 1 .500 9 4 .692
Kent St. 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
Bowling Green 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Buffalo 0 2 .000 6 6 .500
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
W. Michigan 0 2 .000 4 9 .308
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio at Akron, 6 p.m.

Kent St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, ppd.

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N. Illinois, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Howard 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
SC State 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
NC Central 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

___

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro at SC State, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818
S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Drake 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Missouri St. 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Indiana St. 1 1 .500 8 6 .571
Valparaiso 1 1 .500 8 6 .571
Illinois St. 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
Bradley 1 1 .500 7 7 .500
N. Iowa 1 1 .500 5 7 .417
Evansville 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Sunday’s Games

Indiana St. 76, Bradley 71

N. Iowa 83, Evansville 61

Valparaiso 81, Illinois St. 76, OT

Loyola Chicago at S. Illinois, ppd.

Missouri St. 61, Drake 56

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Drake at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Illinois St., ppd.

Valparaiso at N. Iowa, 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Boise St. 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Air Force 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Nevada 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Fresno St. 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Utah St. 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
UNLV 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
New Mexico 0 1 .000 7 7 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Air Force at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., ppd.

Wyoming at Nevada, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Fresno St. at San Diego St., ppd.

UNLV at San Jose St., ppd.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Merrimack 2 0 1.000 7 8 .467
Bryant 2 0 1.000 6 7 .462
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 0 1.000 2 10 .167
Sacred Heart 1 1 .500 5 10 .333
CCSU 1 1 .500 4 11 .267
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 2 .000 4 9 .308
Mount St. Mary’s 0 2 .000 4 10 .286
LIU 0 2 .000 3 9 .250
St. Francis (NY) 0 2 .000 3 10 .231

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Morehead St. 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
UT Martin 1 0 1.000 5 8 .385
SE Missouri 1 1 .500 6 9 .400
Belmont 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Austin Peay 0 2 .000 4 8 .333
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
E. Illinois 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

