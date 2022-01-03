On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 3, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NJIT 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Binghamton 1 0 1.000 4 6 .400
Vermont 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Mass.-Lowell 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Maine 0 1 .000 3 9 .250
Hartford 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

UMBC at New Hampshire, ppd.

Binghamton 68, Mass.-Lowell 63

Stony Brook at Hartford, ppd.

NJIT 69, Maine 66

Albany (NY) at Vermont, ppd.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
SMU 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Tulane 2 0 1.000 5 6 .455
Houston 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
UCF 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Memphis 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
East Carolina 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Cincinnati 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Wichita St. 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
Temple 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Tulsa 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
South Florida 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

___

Sunday’s Games

SMU 72, UCF 60

Houston 66, Temple 61

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tulane at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Houston at South Florida, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Temple at UCF, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Saint Louis 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Fordham 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Saint Joseph’s 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Davidson 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
VCU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Dayton 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Richmond 0 2 .000 9 6 .600
UMass 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
George Mason 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
La Salle 0 1 .000 5 6 .455
Duquesne 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
George Washington 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Dayton, ppd.

George Washington at Saint Joseph’s, ppd.

George Mason at Duquesne, ppd.

UMass at Fordham, ppd.

Saint Louis 76, Richmond 69

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Rhode Island 70, American International 55

La Salle at Rhode Island, ppd.

Davidson at VCU, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

VCU at Dayton, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at George Mason, 7 p.m.

UMass at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Fordham at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 3 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Louisville 3 0 1.000 9 4 .692
North Carolina 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Duke 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Virginia 2 1 .667 8 5 .615
Clemson 1 1 .500 9 4 .692
Florida St. 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Notre Dame 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Syracuse 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Boston College 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
Wake Forest 1 2 .333 11 3 .786
Virginia Tech 0 2 .000 8 5 .615
NC State 0 3 .000 7 7 .500
Georgia Tech 0 2 .000 6 6 .500
Pittsburgh 0 2 .000 5 8 .385

___

Sunday’s Games

North Carolina 91, Boston College 65

Louisville 67, Georgia Tech 64

Tuesday’s Games

NC State at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Clemson, 9 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Duke, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Miami, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Liberty 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
North Alabama 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Stetson 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
North Florida 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Sunday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Jacksonville St., ppd.

Liberty at Stetson, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., ppd.

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 1 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Oklahoma 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Texas 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Iowa St. 0 1 .000 12 1 .923
Kansas 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
TCU 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
West Virginia 0 1 .000 11 2 .846
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Kansas St. 0 1 .000 8 4 .667
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

___

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at TCU, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Texas at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 3 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Creighton 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Butler 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Villanova 2 1 .667 9 4 .692
Xavier 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
UConn 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
DePaul 0 2 .000 9 3 .750
Seton Hall 0 2 .000 9 3 .750
St. John’s 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Marquette 0 3 .000 8 6 .571
Georgetown 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Tuesday’s Games

Xavier at Georgetown, ppd.

Seton Hall at Butler, 8 p.m.

Providence at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

DePaul at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Colorado 3 0 1.000 8 7 .533
Montana 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
Weber St. 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
S. Utah 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
E. Washington 2 1 .667 8 6 .571
Montana St. 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
N. Arizona 1 2 .333 4 9 .308
Portland St. 1 2 .333 3 8 .273
Sacramento St. 0 3 .000 4 6 .400
Idaho 0 1 .000 3 8 .273
Idaho St. 0 4 .000 2 11 .154

___

Monday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Embry-Riddle (AZ) at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Longwood 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Winthrop 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 8 7 .533
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
High Point 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
NC A&T 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Radford 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Radford at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at High Point, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 3 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Ohio St. 3 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Illinois 2 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Purdue 1 1 .500 12 1 .923
Minnesota 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Northwestern 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Michigan 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Rutgers 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Indiana 1 2 .333 10 3 .769
Penn St. 1 2 .333 6 5 .545
Iowa 0 2 .000 10 3 .769
Maryland 0 1 .000 8 4 .667
Nebraska 0 3 .000 6 8 .429

___

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. 73, Northwestern 67

Penn St. 61, Indiana 58

Ohio St. 87, Nebraska 79, OT

Monday’s Games

Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC San Diego 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Cal St.-Fullerton 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
UC Davis 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UC Santa Barbara 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
CS Bakersfield 0 1 .000 5 5 .500
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
CS Northridge 0 1 .000 4 8 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Sunday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|3 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
1|3 2022 AIAA SciTech Forum
1|4 App in a Day - PragmaticWorks
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Snowfall hits the D.C. area to bring in the new year