All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NJIT
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Binghamton
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Maine
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
UMBC at New Hampshire, ppd.
Binghamton 68, Mass.-Lowell 63
Stony Brook at Hartford, ppd.
NJIT 69, Maine 66
Albany (NY) at Vermont, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SMU
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Tulane
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|UCF
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Memphis
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Wichita St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Temple
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
SMU 72, UCF 60
Houston 66, Temple 61
Tulsa at Memphis, 9 p.m.
Tulane at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Houston at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Temple at UCF, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Fordham
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Saint Joseph’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Richmond
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|La Salle
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
St. Bonaventure at Dayton, ppd.
George Washington at Saint Joseph’s, ppd.
George Mason at Duquesne, ppd.
UMass at Fordham, ppd.
Saint Louis 76, Richmond 69
Rhode Island 70, American International 55
La Salle at Rhode Island, ppd.
Davidson at VCU, ppd.
VCU at Dayton, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at George Mason, 7 p.m.
UMass at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
Fordham at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Louisville
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|North Carolina
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Virginia
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Clemson
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Notre Dame
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Boston College
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Wake Forest
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|3
|.786
|Virginia Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|NC State
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Georgia Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
___
North Carolina 91, Boston College 65
Louisville 67, Georgia Tech 64
NC State at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Clemson, 9 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Duke, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Miami, 8 p.m.
North Carolina at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at Jacksonville St., ppd.
Liberty at Stetson, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., ppd.
North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
___
West Virginia at TCU, ppd.
Oklahoma at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Texas at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Creighton
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Butler
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Villanova
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|4
|.692
|Xavier
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|UConn
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|DePaul
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Seton Hall
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Marquette
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
Xavier at Georgetown, ppd.
Seton Hall at Butler, 8 p.m.
Providence at Marquette, 9 p.m.
DePaul at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Colorado
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Montana
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Weber St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|E. Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Montana St.
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|9
|.308
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|Sacramento St.
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Idaho St.
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
Embry-Riddle (AZ) at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Radford at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Longwood at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at High Point, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|1
|.923
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|1
|.909
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Northwestern
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|3
|.769
|Penn St.
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|5
|.545
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Nebraska
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
___
Michigan St. 73, Northwestern 67
Penn St. 61, Indiana 58
Ohio St. 87, Nebraska 79, OT
Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Illinois at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC San Diego
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|CS Northridge
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
