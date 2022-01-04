All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 12 0 1.000 Arizona 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923 UCLA 1 0 1.000 8 1 .889 California 2 1 .667 9 5 .643 Colorado 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Stanford 1 1 .500 8 4 .667 Washington St. 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Oregon 1 2 .333 8 6 .571 Arizona St. 1 2 .333 5 8 .385 Oregon St. 1 2 .333 3 10 .231 Utah 1 3 .250 8 6 .571 Washington 0 1 .000 5 6 .455

Monday’s Games

Arizona 95, Washington 79

Colorado at Oregon, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona St. at UCLA, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Washington St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford, ppd.

Washington at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Boston U. 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714 Navy 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667 Army 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538 Lehigh 1 0 1.000 3 10 .231 Loyola (Md.) 0 1 .000 6 6 .500 American 0 1 .000 4 9 .308 Colgate 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Bucknell 0 1 .000 3 10 .231 Holy Cross 0 1 .000 2 11 .154

Tuesday’s Games

Lafayette at American, ppd.

Army at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Auburn 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Kentucky 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Alabama 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769 Mississippi St. 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769 LSU 0 1 .000 12 1 .923 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Arkansas 0 1 .000 10 3 .769 Florida 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 South Carolina 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Tennessee 0 1 .000 9 3 .750 Mississippi 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Missouri 0 1 .000 6 7 .462 Georgia 0 0 .000 5 8 .385

Tuesday’s Games

Auburn at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at LSU, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Alabama at Florida, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Missouri, ppd.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct VMI 2 0 1.000 9 5 .643 Chattanooga 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786 Furman 1 1 .500 9 6 .600 Samford 0 1 .000 10 3 .769 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Wofford 0 1 .000 8 5 .615 ETSU 0 1 .000 8 6 .571 The Citadel 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Mercer 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

Wednesday’s Games

VMI at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Furman at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 11 3 .786 Nicholls 0 0 .000 8 6 .571 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 New Orleans 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 McNeese St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 3 11 .214 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

Monday’s Games

Houston Baptist 94, Ecclesia 63

Thursday’s Games

Houston Baptist vs. SE Louisiana at Katy, Texas, Noon

McNeese St. vs. New Orleans at Katy, Texas, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. vs. Texas A&M-CC at Katy, Texas, 6 p.m.

Incarnate Word vs. Nicholls at Katy, Texas, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Southern U. 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500 Grambling St. 1 0 1.000 4 10 .286 Bethune-Cookman 1 0 1.000 3 9 .250 Alabama A&M 1 0 1.000 2 9 .182 Alabama St. 1 0 1.000 2 11 .154 Texas Southern 0 1 .000 2 8 .200 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Florida A&M 0 1 .000 2 10 .167 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 1 .000 2 12 .143 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083 MVSU 0 1 .000 0 11 .000 Prairie View 0 1 .000 0 11 .000

Monday’s Games

Alabama St. 84, MVSU 75

Bethune-Cookman 66, Florida A&M 59

Alabama A&M 70, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50

Grambling St. 2, Prairie View 0

Southern U. 63, Texas Southern 50

Wednesday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at FIU, 1 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 7:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750 Oral Roberts 3 1 .750 9 6 .600 St. Thomas (MN) 2 1 .667 8 7 .533 N. Dakota St. 1 1 .500 9 5 .643 UMKC 1 1 .500 6 6 .500 W. Illinois 1 2 .333 10 5 .667 Denver 1 2 .333 5 11 .313 Omaha 1 2 .333 2 12 .143 South Dakota 0 2 .000 7 6 .538 North Dakota 0 1 .000 4 10 .286

Thursday’s Games

UMKC at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Omaha, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Louisiana-Lafayette 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Texas-Arlington 2 0 1.000 6 7 .462 Arkansas St. 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769 UALR 1 0 1.000 6 7 .462 Troy 1 1 .500 10 5 .667 Coastal Carolina 1 1 .500 9 5 .643 Appalachian St. 1 1 .500 7 8 .467 South Alabama 0 1 .000 10 4 .714 Texas St. 0 1 .000 9 4 .692 Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 .000 8 6 .571 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Georgia Southern 0 2 .000 7 6 .538

Thursday’s Games

Texas St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 7 p.m.

UALR at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Appalachian St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Francisco 0 0 .000 13 1 .929 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 BYU 0 0 .000 12 3 .800 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 0 0 .000 12 3 .800 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 10 5 .667 Portland 0 0 .000 9 6 .600 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 San Diego 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 6 9 .400 Pacific 0 0 .000 5 9 .357

Thursday’s Games

Pacific at BYU, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Gonzaga, ppd.

Portland at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Abilene Christian 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Sam Houston St. 2 0 1.000 7 8 .467 New Mexico St. 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857 Grand Canyon 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Utah Valley St. 1 1 .500 10 4 .714 Tarleton St. 1 1 .500 6 9 .400 Cal Baptist 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Seattle 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Dixie St. 0 2 .000 7 8 .467 Texas Rio Grande Valley 0 1 .000 5 8 .385 Chicago St. 0 2 .000 4 11 .267 Lamar 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

Monday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 86, Texas Rio Grande Valley 78

Thursday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

