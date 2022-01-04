All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|California
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Stanford
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Oregon
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|10
|.231
|Utah
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|6
|.571
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
___
Monday’s Games
Arizona 95, Washington 79
Colorado at Oregon, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona St. at UCLA, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Washington St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.
UCLA at Stanford, ppd.
Washington at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at California, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Navy
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Army
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Lehigh
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|American
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Bucknell
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Holy Cross
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
Tuesday’s Games
Lafayette at American, ppd.
Army at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Navy, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Alabama
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Mississippi St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|LSU
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Arkansas
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Missouri
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
___
Tuesday’s Games
Auburn at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at LSU, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Alabama at Florida, 7 p.m.
Mississippi at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Missouri, ppd.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VMI
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Furman
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Samford
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|ETSU
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Wednesday’s Games
VMI at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Samford at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Furman at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
___
Monday’s Games
Houston Baptist 94, Ecclesia 63
Thursday’s Games
Houston Baptist vs. SE Louisiana at Katy, Texas, Noon
McNeese St. vs. New Orleans at Katy, Texas, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. vs. Texas A&M-CC at Katy, Texas, 6 p.m.
Incarnate Word vs. Nicholls at Katy, Texas, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Grambling St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Alabama A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Alabama St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|MVSU
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|11
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|11
|.000
___
Monday’s Games
Alabama St. 84, MVSU 75
Bethune-Cookman 66, Florida A&M 59
Alabama A&M 70, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50
Grambling St. 2, Prairie View 0
Southern U. 63, Texas Southern 50
Wednesday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman at FIU, 1 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 7:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Oral Roberts
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|7
|.533
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|UMKC
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|W. Illinois
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Denver
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|Omaha
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|12
|.143
|South Dakota
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|North Dakota
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Thursday’s Games
UMKC at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at Omaha, 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Texas-Arlington
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Arkansas St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UALR
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Troy
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Appalachian St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|South Alabama
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Texas St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Georgia Southern
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
___
Thursday’s Games
Texas St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Troy, 7 p.m.
UALR at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Appalachian St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
___
Thursday’s Games
Pacific at BYU, 9 p.m.
San Francisco at Gonzaga, ppd.
Portland at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|New Mexico St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Grand Canyon
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Utah Valley St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Tarleton St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Dixie St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Chicago St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Lamar
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Monday’s Games
Sam Houston St. 86, Texas Rio Grande Valley 78
Thursday’s Games
Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
