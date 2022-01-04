On Air: Federal Insights
January 4, 2022 8:40 am
All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 12 0 1.000
Arizona 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
UCLA 1 0 1.000 8 1 .889
California 2 1 .667 9 5 .643
Colorado 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Stanford 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
Washington St. 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Oregon 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 5 8 .385
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 3 10 .231
Utah 1 3 .250 8 6 .571
Washington 0 1 .000 5 6 .455

___

Monday’s Games

Arizona 95, Washington 79

Colorado at Oregon, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona St. at UCLA, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Washington St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford, ppd.

Washington at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston U. 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Navy 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Army 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538
Lehigh 1 0 1.000 3 10 .231
Loyola (Md.) 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
American 0 1 .000 4 9 .308
Colgate 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Bucknell 0 1 .000 3 10 .231
Holy Cross 0 1 .000 2 11 .154

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lafayette at American, ppd.

Army at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Kentucky 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Alabama 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Mississippi St. 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
LSU 0 1 .000 12 1 .923
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Arkansas 0 1 .000 10 3 .769
Florida 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
South Carolina 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Tennessee 0 1 .000 9 3 .750
Mississippi 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Missouri 0 1 .000 6 7 .462
Georgia 0 0 .000 5 8 .385

___

Tuesday’s Games

Auburn at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at LSU, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Alabama at Florida, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Missouri, ppd.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
VMI 2 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Chattanooga 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Furman 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
Samford 0 1 .000 10 3 .769
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Wofford 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
ETSU 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
The Citadel 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Mercer 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

___

Wednesday’s Games

VMI at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Furman at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
Nicholls 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
New Orleans 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

___

Monday’s Games

Houston Baptist 94, Ecclesia 63

Thursday’s Games

Houston Baptist vs. SE Louisiana at Katy, Texas, Noon

McNeese St. vs. New Orleans at Katy, Texas, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. vs. Texas A&M-CC at Katy, Texas, 6 p.m.

Incarnate Word vs. Nicholls at Katy, Texas, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500
Grambling St. 1 0 1.000 4 10 .286
Bethune-Cookman 1 0 1.000 3 9 .250
Alabama A&M 1 0 1.000 2 9 .182
Alabama St. 1 0 1.000 2 11 .154
Texas Southern 0 1 .000 2 8 .200
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Florida A&M 0 1 .000 2 10 .167
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 1 .000 2 12 .143
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083
MVSU 0 1 .000 0 11 .000
Prairie View 0 1 .000 0 11 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Alabama St. 84, MVSU 75

Bethune-Cookman 66, Florida A&M 59

Alabama A&M 70, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50

Grambling St. 2, Prairie View 0

Southern U. 63, Texas Southern 50

Wednesday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at FIU, 1 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 7:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Oral Roberts 3 1 .750 9 6 .600
St. Thomas (MN) 2 1 .667 8 7 .533
N. Dakota St. 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
UMKC 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
W. Illinois 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
Denver 1 2 .333 5 11 .313
Omaha 1 2 .333 2 12 .143
South Dakota 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
North Dakota 0 1 .000 4 10 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

UMKC at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Omaha, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Texas-Arlington 2 0 1.000 6 7 .462
Arkansas St. 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
UALR 1 0 1.000 6 7 .462
Troy 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Coastal Carolina 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Appalachian St. 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
South Alabama 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Texas St. 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 .000 8 6 .571
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Georgia Southern 0 2 .000 7 6 .538

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 7 p.m.

UALR at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Appalachian St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 13 1 .929
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
BYU 0 0 .000 12 3 .800
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 0 0 .000 12 3 .800
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 10 5 .667
Portland 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
San Diego 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Pacific 0 0 .000 5 9 .357

___

Thursday’s Games

Pacific at BYU, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Gonzaga, ppd.

Portland at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Sam Houston St. 2 0 1.000 7 8 .467
New Mexico St. 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Grand Canyon 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Utah Valley St. 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Tarleton St. 1 1 .500 6 9 .400
Cal Baptist 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Seattle 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Dixie St. 0 2 .000 7 8 .467
Texas Rio Grande Valley 0 1 .000 5 8 .385
Chicago St. 0 2 .000 4 11 .267
Lamar 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Monday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 86, Texas Rio Grande Valley 78

Thursday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

