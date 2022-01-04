All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|William & Mary
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|12
|.200
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Drexel
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Elon
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Delaware
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Towson
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Hofstra
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Northeastern
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Monday’s Games
James Madison at Delaware, ppd.
Drexel 65, Towson 61
Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Towson at Delaware, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, ppd.
UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, ppd.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|North Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|FIU
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|W. Kentucky
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UTEP
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Marshall
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Monday’s Games
UTSA 101, Dallas Christian 48
Wednesday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman at FIU, 1 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
UAB at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Rice, 8 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 10 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Cleveland St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Wright St.
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|7
|.462
|Youngstown St.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Milwaukee
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|Fort Wayne
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|6
|.455
|N. Kentucky
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|8
|.385
|Green Bay
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|11
|.154
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Robert Morris
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Wednesday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
IUPUI at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Wright St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Penn
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Brown
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Dartmouth
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Tuesday’s Games
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Quinnipiac
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Peter’s
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Marist
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|Niagara
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Akron
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Ball St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Toledo
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Kent St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Bowling Green
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Buffalo
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|W. Michigan
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Tuesday’s Games
Ohio at Akron, 6 p.m.
Kent St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, ppd.
Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N. Illinois, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Bowling Green at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Tuesday’s Games
Wednesday’s Games
Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Drake
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Indiana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Valparaiso
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Bradley
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Evansville
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Wednesday’s Games
Evansville at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Drake at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at Bradley, 9 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Illinois St., ppd.
Valparaiso at N. Iowa, 9 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Air Force
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Nevada
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Fresno St.
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UNLV
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
___
Tuesday’s Games
Air Force at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Boise St. at Utah St., ppd.
Wyoming at Nevada, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Fresno St. at San Diego St., ppd.
UNLV at San Jose St., ppd.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Merrimack
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Bryant
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|CCSU
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|LIU
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Thursday’s Games
Sacred Heart at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at LIU, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.
Bryant at Wagner, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Morehead St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|8
|.385
|SE Missouri
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Austin Peay
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Thursday’s Games
UT Martin at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Belmont, 8 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.
Murray St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Morehead St., 8:30 p.m.
