All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
William & Mary 2 0 1.000 3 12 .200
UNC-Wilmington 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Drexel 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Elon 1 0 1.000 4 10 .286
Delaware 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
James Madison 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Towson 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Coll. of Charleston 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Hofstra 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
Northeastern 0 2 .000 6 7 .462

___

Monday’s Games

James Madison at Delaware, ppd.

Drexel 65, Towson 61

Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Towson at Delaware, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, ppd.

UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, ppd.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Louisiana Tech 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786
North Texas 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Old Dominion 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
FIU 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Charlotte 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Rice 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
W. Kentucky 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
FAU 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UTEP 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Marshall 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
UTSA 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Monday’s Games

UTSA 101, Dallas Christian 48

Wednesday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at FIU, 1 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UAB at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Rice, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 10 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 4 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Cleveland St. 3 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Detroit 2 0 1.000 4 7 .364
Wright St. 3 1 .750 6 7 .462
Youngstown St. 2 1 .667 8 5 .615
Milwaukee 2 2 .500 4 9 .308
Fort Wayne 1 2 .333 5 6 .455
N. Kentucky 1 3 .250 5 8 .385
Green Bay 1 3 .250 2 11 .154
Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 4 7 .364
Robert Morris 0 3 .000 2 10 .167
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 10 .091

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

IUPUI at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Wright St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Penn 1 0 1.000 4 10 .286
Princeton 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Harvard 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Brown 0 1 .000 8 8 .500
Yale 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Columbia 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Dartmouth 0 1 .000 3 9 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 3 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Fairfield 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Quinnipiac 2 1 .667 7 4 .636
Manhattan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Siena 1 1 .500 4 6 .400
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
Marist 1 2 .333 6 6 .500
Niagara 0 3 .000 5 7 .417
Rider 0 2 .000 4 8 .333
Canisius 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 1 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Akron 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Miami (Ohio) 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Ball St. 1 0 1.000 6 6 .500
Cent. Michigan 1 0 1.000 2 10 .167
Toledo 1 1 .500 9 4 .692
Kent St. 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
Bowling Green 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Buffalo 0 2 .000 6 6 .500
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
W. Michigan 0 2 .000 4 9 .308
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio at Akron, 6 p.m.

Kent St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, ppd.

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N. Illinois, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Howard 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
SC State 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
NC Central 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818
S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Drake 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Missouri St. 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Indiana St. 1 1 .500 8 6 .571
Valparaiso 1 1 .500 8 6 .571
Illinois St. 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
Bradley 1 1 .500 7 7 .500
N. Iowa 1 1 .500 5 7 .417
Evansville 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Drake at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at Bradley, 9 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Illinois St., ppd.

Valparaiso at N. Iowa, 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Boise St. 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Air Force 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Nevada 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Fresno St. 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Utah St. 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
UNLV 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
New Mexico 0 1 .000 7 7 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Air Force at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., ppd.

Wyoming at Nevada, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Fresno St. at San Diego St., ppd.

UNLV at San Jose St., ppd.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Merrimack 2 0 1.000 7 8 .467
Bryant 2 0 1.000 6 7 .462
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 0 1.000 2 10 .167
Sacred Heart 1 1 .500 5 10 .333
CCSU 1 1 .500 4 11 .267
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 2 .000 4 9 .308
Mount St. Mary’s 0 2 .000 4 10 .286
LIU 0 2 .000 3 9 .250
St. Francis (NY) 0 2 .000 3 10 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

Sacred Heart at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at LIU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.

Bryant at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Morehead St. 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
UT Martin 1 0 1.000 5 8 .385
SE Missouri 1 1 .500 6 9 .400
Belmont 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Austin Peay 0 2 .000 4 8 .333
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
E. Illinois 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

UT Martin at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Belmont, 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

Murray St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Morehead St., 8:30 p.m.

