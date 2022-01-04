On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 4, 2022 8:39 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NJIT 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Binghamton 1 0 1.000 4 6 .400
Vermont 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Mass.-Lowell 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Maine 0 1 .000 3 9 .250
Hartford 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

NJIT at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Hartford at Maine, ppd.

UMBC at Stony Brook, ppd.

New Hampshire at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
SMU 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Tulane 2 0 1.000 5 6 .455
Houston 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
UCF 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Memphis 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
East Carolina 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Cincinnati 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Wichita St. 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
Temple 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Tulsa 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
South Florida 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tulane at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Houston at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Temple at UCF, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

SMU at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Saint Louis 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Fordham 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Saint Joseph’s 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Davidson 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
VCU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Dayton 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Richmond 0 2 .000 9 6 .600
UMass 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
George Mason 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
La Salle 0 1 .000 5 6 .455
Duquesne 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
George Washington 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

VCU at Dayton, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Duquesne, ppd.

Rhode Island at George Mason, ppd.

UMass at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Louis, ppd.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Fordham at St. Bonaventure, ppd.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 3 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Louisville 3 0 1.000 9 4 .692
North Carolina 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Duke 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Virginia 2 1 .667 8 5 .615
Clemson 1 1 .500 9 4 .692
Florida St. 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Notre Dame 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Syracuse 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Boston College 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
Wake Forest 1 2 .333 11 3 .786
Virginia Tech 0 2 .000 8 5 .615
NC State 0 3 .000 7 7 .500
Georgia Tech 0 2 .000 6 6 .500
Pittsburgh 0 2 .000 5 8 .385

___

Tuesday’s Games

NC State at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Clemson, 9 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Duke, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Miami, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Liberty 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
North Alabama 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Stetson 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
North Florida 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Jacksonville St., ppd.

Liberty at Stetson, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., ppd.

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 1 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Oklahoma 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Texas 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Iowa St. 0 1 .000 12 1 .923
Kansas 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
TCU 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
West Virginia 0 1 .000 11 2 .846
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Kansas St. 0 1 .000 8 4 .667
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636

___

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at TCU, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Texas at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 3 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Creighton 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Butler 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Villanova 2 1 .667 9 4 .692
Xavier 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
UConn 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
DePaul 0 2 .000 9 3 .750
Seton Hall 0 2 .000 9 3 .750
St. John’s 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Marquette 0 3 .000 8 6 .571
Georgetown 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Tuesday’s Games

Xavier at Georgetown, ppd.

Seton Hall at Butler, 8 p.m.

Providence at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

DePaul at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Colorado 3 0 1.000 8 7 .533
Montana 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
Weber St. 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
S. Utah 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
E. Washington 2 1 .667 8 6 .571
Montana St. 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
N. Arizona 1 2 .333 4 9 .308
Portland St. 1 2 .333 3 8 .273
Sacramento St. 0 3 .000 4 6 .400
Idaho 0 1 .000 3 8 .273
Idaho St. 0 4 .000 2 11 .154

___

Monday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Embry-Riddle (AZ) at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Montana at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at S. Utah, ppd.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Longwood 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Winthrop 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 8 7 .533
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
High Point 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
NC A&T 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Radford 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Radford at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at High Point, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 3 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Ohio St. 3 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Illinois 2 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Wisconsin 2 1 .667 11 2 .846
Minnesota 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Northwestern 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Michigan 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Rutgers 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Purdue 1 2 .333 12 2 .857
Iowa 1 2 .333 11 3 .786
Indiana 1 2 .333 10 3 .769
Penn St. 1 2 .333 6 5 .545
Maryland 0 2 .000 8 5 .615
Nebraska 0 3 .000 6 8 .429

___

Monday’s Games

Wisconsin 74, Purdue 69

Iowa 80, Maryland 75

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC San Diego 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Cal St.-Fullerton 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
UC Davis 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UC Santa Barbara 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
CS Bakersfield 0 1 .000 5 5 .500
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
CS Northridge 0 1 .000 4 8 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Tuesday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UC Irvine at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

UC San Diego at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|3 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
1|3 2022 AIAA SciTech Forum
1|4 App in a Day - PragmaticWorks
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Snowfall hits the D.C. area to bring in the new year