All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NJIT
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Binghamton
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Maine
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Thursday’s Games
NJIT at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Hartford at Maine, ppd.
UMBC at Stony Brook, ppd.
New Hampshire at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SMU
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Tulane
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|UCF
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Memphis
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Wichita St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Temple
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Tuesday’s Games
Tulsa at Memphis, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tulane at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Houston at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Temple at UCF, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
SMU at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Fordham
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Saint Joseph’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Richmond
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|La Salle
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
VCU at Dayton, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Duquesne, ppd.
Rhode Island at George Mason, ppd.
UMass at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Louis, ppd.
Fordham at St. Bonaventure, ppd.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Louisville
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|North Carolina
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Virginia
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Clemson
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Notre Dame
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Boston College
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Wake Forest
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|3
|.786
|Virginia Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|NC State
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Georgia Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
___
Tuesday’s Games
NC State at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Clemson, 9 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Duke, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Miami, 8 p.m.
North Carolina at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at Jacksonville St., ppd.
Liberty at Stetson, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., ppd.
North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
___
Monday’s Games
West Virginia at TCU, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Oklahoma at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Texas at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas Tech at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Creighton
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Butler
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Villanova
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|4
|.692
|Xavier
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|UConn
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|DePaul
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Seton Hall
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Marquette
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
Tuesday’s Games
Xavier at Georgetown, ppd.
Seton Hall at Butler, 8 p.m.
Providence at Marquette, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
DePaul at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Colorado
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Montana
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Weber St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|E. Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Montana St.
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|9
|.308
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|Sacramento St.
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Idaho St.
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
Monday’s Games
Wednesday’s Games
Embry-Riddle (AZ) at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Montana at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at S. Utah, ppd.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Wednesday’s Games
Radford at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Longwood at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at High Point, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Wisconsin
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|2
|.846
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|1
|.909
|Northwestern
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Purdue
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|2
|.857
|Iowa
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|3
|.786
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|3
|.769
|Penn St.
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|5
|.545
|Maryland
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Nebraska
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
___
Monday’s Games
Wisconsin 74, Purdue 69
Iowa 80, Maryland 75
Tuesday’s Games
Illinois at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Maryland at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC San Diego
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|CS Northridge
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Tuesday’s Games
Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
UC Irvine at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
UC San Diego at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
