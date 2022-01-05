On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 5, 2022 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
William & Mary 2 0 1.000 3 12 .200
UNC-Wilmington 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Drexel 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Elon 1 0 1.000 4 10 .286
Delaware 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
James Madison 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Towson 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Coll. of Charleston 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Hofstra 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
Northeastern 0 2 .000 6 7 .462

___

Wednesday’s Games

Towson at Delaware, ppd.

Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, ppd.

UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, ppd.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Louisiana Tech 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786
North Texas 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Old Dominion 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
FIU 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Charlotte 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Rice 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
W. Kentucky 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
FAU 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UTEP 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Marshall 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
UTSA 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at FIU, 1 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UAB at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Rice, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 10 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 4 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Cleveland St. 3 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Detroit 2 0 1.000 4 7 .364
Wright St. 3 1 .750 6 7 .462
Youngstown St. 2 1 .667 8 5 .615
Milwaukee 2 2 .500 4 9 .308
Fort Wayne 1 2 .333 5 6 .455
N. Kentucky 1 3 .250 5 8 .385
Green Bay 1 3 .250 2 11 .154
Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 4 7 .364
Robert Morris 0 3 .000 2 10 .167
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 10 .091

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Penn 1 0 1.000 4 10 .286
Princeton 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Harvard 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Brown 0 1 .000 8 8 .500
Yale 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Columbia 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Dartmouth 0 1 .000 3 9 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Friday’s Games

Yale at Dartmouth, ppd.

Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Penn, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Princeton, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 3 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Fairfield 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Quinnipiac 2 1 .667 7 4 .636
Manhattan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Siena 1 1 .500 4 6 .400
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
Marist 1 2 .333 6 6 .500
Niagara 0 3 .000 5 7 .417
Rider 0 2 .000 4 8 .333
Canisius 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Friday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Marist at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Siena at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.

Manhattan at Rider, 7 p.m.

Iona at St. Peter’s, ppd.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Miami (Ohio) 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
E. Michigan 1 0 1.000 6 6 .500
Toledo 2 1 .667 10 4 .714
Kent St. 2 1 .667 7 6 .538
Akron 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
Ball St. 1 1 .500 6 7 .462
Cent. Michigan 1 1 .500 2 11 .154
Bowling Green 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Buffalo 0 2 .000 6 6 .500
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
W. Michigan 0 3 .000 4 10 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio 69, Akron 63

Kent St. 66, Ball St. 65

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, ppd.

Toledo 82, Cent. Michigan 54

E. Michigan 85, W. Michigan 79

Buffalo at N. Illinois, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kent St. at Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Howard 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
SC State 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
NC Central 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, ppd.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818
S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Drake 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Missouri St. 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Indiana St. 1 1 .500 8 6 .571
Valparaiso 1 1 .500 8 6 .571
Illinois St. 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
Bradley 1 1 .500 7 7 .500
N. Iowa 1 1 .500 5 7 .417
Evansville 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Drake at S. Illinois, ppd.

Missouri St. at Bradley, 9 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Illinois St., ppd.

Valparaiso at N. Iowa, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Loyola Chicago vs. San Francisco at Taylorsville, Utah, 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 1 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
San Diego St. 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Boise St. 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Nevada 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Air Force 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Wyoming 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Fresno St. 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Utah St. 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
UNLV 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
New Mexico 0 1 .000 7 7 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado St. 67, Air Force 59

Boise St. at Utah St., ppd.

Wyoming at Nevada, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Fresno St. at San Diego St., ppd.

UNLV at San Jose St., ppd.

Friday’s Games

Colorado St. at Boise St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Merrimack 2 0 1.000 7 8 .467
Bryant 2 0 1.000 6 7 .462
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 0 1.000 2 10 .167
Sacred Heart 1 1 .500 5 10 .333
CCSU 1 1 .500 4 11 .267
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 2 .000 4 9 .308
Mount St. Mary’s 0 2 .000 4 10 .286
LIU 0 2 .000 3 9 .250
St. Francis (NY) 0 2 .000 3 10 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

Sacred Heart at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at LIU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.

Bryant at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Morehead St. 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
UT Martin 1 0 1.000 5 8 .385
SE Missouri 1 1 .500 6 9 .400
Belmont 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Austin Peay 0 2 .000 4 8 .333
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
E. Illinois 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

UT Martin at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Belmont, 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

Murray St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Morehead St., 8:30 p.m.

