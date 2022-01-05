All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|William & Mary
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|12
|.200
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Drexel
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Elon
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Delaware
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Towson
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Hofstra
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Northeastern
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Wednesday’s Games
Towson at Delaware, ppd.
Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, ppd.
UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, ppd.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|North Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|FIU
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|W. Kentucky
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UTEP
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Marshall
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman at FIU, 1 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
UAB at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Rice, 8 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 10 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Cleveland St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Wright St.
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|7
|.462
|Youngstown St.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Milwaukee
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|Fort Wayne
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|6
|.455
|N. Kentucky
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|8
|.385
|Green Bay
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|11
|.154
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Robert Morris
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Wednesday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Ill.-Chicago at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Penn
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Brown
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Dartmouth
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Tuesday’s Games
Friday’s Games
Yale at Dartmouth, ppd.
Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Penn, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Princeton, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Quinnipiac
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Peter’s
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Marist
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|Niagara
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Friday’s Games
Quinnipiac at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Marist at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Siena at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.
Manhattan at Rider, 7 p.m.
Iona at St. Peter’s, ppd.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|E. Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Toledo
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Kent St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|6
|.538
|Akron
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Ball St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|11
|.154
|Bowling Green
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Buffalo
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|W. Michigan
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Tuesday’s Games
Ohio 69, Akron 63
Kent St. 66, Ball St. 65
Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, ppd.
Toledo 82, Cent. Michigan 54
E. Michigan 85, W. Michigan 79
Buffalo at N. Illinois, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Bowling Green at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kent St. at Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Tuesday’s Games
Wednesday’s Games
Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, ppd.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Drake
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Indiana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Valparaiso
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Bradley
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Evansville
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Wednesday’s Games
Evansville at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Drake at S. Illinois, ppd.
Missouri St. at Bradley, 9 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Illinois St., ppd.
Valparaiso at N. Iowa, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Loyola Chicago vs. San Francisco at Taylorsville, Utah, 2 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Nevada
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Fresno St.
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UNLV
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
___
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado St. 67, Air Force 59
Boise St. at Utah St., ppd.
Wyoming at Nevada, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Fresno St. at San Diego St., ppd.
UNLV at San Jose St., ppd.
Friday’s Games
Colorado St. at Boise St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Merrimack
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Bryant
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|CCSU
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|LIU
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Thursday’s Games
Sacred Heart at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at LIU, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.
Bryant at Wagner, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Morehead St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|8
|.385
|SE Missouri
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Austin Peay
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Thursday’s Games
UT Martin at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Belmont, 8 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.
Murray St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Morehead St., 8:30 p.m.
