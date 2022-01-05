On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
The Associated Press
January 5, 2022 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NJIT 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Binghamton 1 0 1.000 4 6 .400
Vermont 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Mass.-Lowell 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Maine 0 1 .000 3 9 .250
Hartford 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

NJIT at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Hartford at Maine, ppd.

UMBC at Stony Brook, ppd.

New Hampshire at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
SMU 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Tulane 2 0 1.000 5 6 .455
Houston 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Memphis 2 1 .667 8 5 .615
UCF 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
East Carolina 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Cincinnati 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Wichita St. 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
Temple 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Tulsa 0 2 .000 6 7 .462
South Florida 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

___

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis 67, Tulsa 64

Wednesday’s Games

Tulane at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Houston at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Temple at UCF, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

SMU at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Saint Louis 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Fordham 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Saint Joseph’s 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Davidson 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
VCU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Dayton 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Richmond 0 2 .000 9 6 .600
UMass 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
George Mason 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
La Salle 0 1 .000 5 6 .455
Duquesne 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
George Washington 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

VCU at Dayton, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Duquesne, ppd.

Rhode Island at George Mason, ppd.

UMass at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Louis, ppd.

Fordham at St. Bonaventure, ppd.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 3 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Louisville 3 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Duke 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
North Carolina 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Virginia 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
Wake Forest 2 2 .500 12 3 .800
Notre Dame 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Syracuse 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Boston College 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
Clemson 1 2 .333 9 5 .643
Florida St. 1 2 .333 7 5 .583
NC State 1 3 .250 8 7 .533
Virginia Tech 0 3 .000 8 6 .571
Georgia Tech 0 3 .000 6 7 .462
Pittsburgh 0 2 .000 5 8 .385

___

Tuesday’s Games

NC State 68, Virginia Tech 63

Wake Forest 76, Florida St. 54

Virginia 75, Clemson 65

Duke 69, Georgia Tech 57

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Miami, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 1 0 1.000 10 6 .625
Lipscomb 1 0 1.000 8 8 .500
Cent. Arkansas 1 0 1.000 4 10 .286
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
E. Kentucky 0 1 .000 8 7 .533
North Alabama 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Stetson 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
North Florida 0 0 .000 4 9 .308

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas 79, E. Kentucky 72

Bellarmine at Jacksonville St., ppd.

Liberty 75, Stetson 59

Lipscomb 84, North Alabama 74

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., ppd.

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 2 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
Texas 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Kansas 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Oklahoma 1 1 .500 11 3 .786
Iowa St. 0 1 .000 12 1 .923
TCU 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
West Virginia 0 1 .000 11 2 .846
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Kansas St. 0 2 .000 8 5 .615
Oklahoma St. 0 1 .000 7 5 .583

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baylor 84, Oklahoma 74

Texas 70, Kansas St. 57

Kansas 74, Oklahoma St. 63

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Creighton 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Providence 3 1 .750 13 2 .867
Villanova 2 1 .667 9 4 .692
Xavier 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
UConn 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Butler 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Seton Hall 1 2 .333 10 3 .769
Marquette 1 3 .250 9 6 .600
DePaul 0 2 .000 9 3 .750
St. John’s 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Georgetown 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Tuesday’s Games

Xavier at Georgetown, ppd.

Seton Hall 71, Butler 56

Marquette 88, Providence 56

Wednesday’s Games

DePaul at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Marquette at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Colorado 3 0 1.000 8 7 .533
Montana 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
Weber St. 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
S. Utah 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
E. Washington 2 1 .667 8 6 .571
Montana St. 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
N. Arizona 1 2 .333 4 9 .308
Portland St. 1 2 .333 3 8 .273
Sacramento St. 0 3 .000 4 6 .400
Idaho 0 1 .000 3 8 .273
Idaho St. 0 4 .000 2 11 .154

___

Wednesday’s Games

Embry-Riddle (AZ) at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Montana at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at S. Utah, ppd.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Longwood 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Winthrop 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 8 7 .533
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
High Point 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
NC A&T 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Radford 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Pfeiffer at Longwood, 3 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Hampton, ppd.

Winthrop at High Point, ppd.

Presbyterian at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Radford at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 3 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Ohio St. 3 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Illinois 3 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Wisconsin 2 1 .667 11 2 .846
Rutgers 2 1 .667 8 5 .615
Northwestern 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Purdue 1 2 .333 12 2 .857
Minnesota 1 2 .333 10 2 .833
Iowa 1 2 .333 11 3 .786
Indiana 1 2 .333 10 3 .769
Penn St. 1 2 .333 6 5 .545
Michigan 1 2 .333 7 6 .538
Maryland 0 2 .000 8 5 .615
Nebraska 0 3 .000 6 8 .429

___

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois 76, Minnesota 53

Rutgers 75, Michigan 67

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC San Diego 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Cal St.-Fullerton 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
UC Davis 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UC Santa Barbara 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
CS Bakersfield 0 1 .000 5 5 .500
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
CS Northridge 0 1 .000 4 8 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Westcliff at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Long Beach St. at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

UC San Diego at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

