Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 5, 2022 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 12 0 1.000
Arizona 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
UCLA 1 0 1.000 8 1 .889
California 2 1 .667 9 5 .643
Colorado 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Stanford 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
Washington St. 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Oregon 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 5 8 .385
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 3 10 .231
Utah 1 3 .250 8 6 .571
Washington 0 1 .000 5 6 .455

___

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona St. at UCLA, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Long Beach St. at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford, ppd.

Washington at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Arizona St., ppd.

Washington St. at Utah, 6 p.m.

UCLA at California, 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Stanford, ppd.

Oregon at Oregon St., ppd.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 2 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Army 2 0 1.000 8 6 .571
Lehigh 2 0 1.000 4 10 .286
Boston U. 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Loyola (Md.) 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
American 0 1 .000 4 9 .308
Colgate 0 1 .000 4 10 .286
Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Bucknell 0 2 .000 3 11 .214
Holy Cross 0 2 .000 2 12 .143

___

Friday’s Games

Lehigh at Army, 5 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., 5 p.m.

American at Colgate, 5 p.m.

Lafayette at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 2 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Alabama 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Texas A&M 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Mississippi St. 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Vanderbilt 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
LSU 1 1 .500 13 1 .929
Kentucky 1 1 .500 11 3 .786
Tennessee 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Arkansas 0 2 .000 10 4 .714
Florida 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
South Carolina 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
Mississippi 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Missouri 0 1 .000 6 7 .462
Georgia 0 1 .000 5 9 .357

___

Wednesday’s Games

Alabama 83, Florida 70

Tennessee 66, Mississippi 60, OT

Mississippi St. at Missouri, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, Noon

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

Alabama at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at LSU, 6 p.m.

Florida at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Mercer 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571
W. Carolina 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500
Furman 2 1 .667 10 6 .625
VMI 2 1 .667 9 6 .600
ETSU 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
Samford 0 2 .000 10 4 .714
UNC-Greensboro 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Wofford 0 2 .000 8 6 .571
The Citadel 0 1 .000 6 6 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

ETSU 80, VMI 79

Mercer 83, Samford 80

Furman 58, UNC-Greensboro 54

W. Carolina 94, The Citadel 90, OT

Chattanooga 75, Wofford 67

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at VMI, 1 p.m.

W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.

The Citadel at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Wofford at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Mercer at Furman, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
Nicholls 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
New Orleans 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 3 11 .214

___

Thursday’s Games

SE Louisiana vs. Houston Baptist at Katy, Texas, Noon

New Orleans vs. McNeese St. at Katy, Texas, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. vs. Texas A&M-CC at Katy, Texas, 6 p.m.

Nicholls vs. Incarnate Word at Katy, Texas, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 2 0 1.000 3 9 .250
Southern U. 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500
Bethune-Cookman 1 0 1.000 3 10 .231
Alcorn St. 1 0 1.000 2 11 .154
Texas Southern 1 1 .500 3 8 .273
Grambling St. 1 1 .500 4 11 .267
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 1 .500 3 12 .200
Alabama St. 1 1 .500 2 12 .143
Florida A&M 0 1 .000 2 10 .167
Jackson St. 0 1 .000 2 10 .167
MVSU 0 2 .000 0 12 .000
Prairie View 0 1 .000 0 11 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

FIU 68, Bethune-Cookman 65

Ark.-Pine Bluff 70, Alabama St. 68

Texas Southern 67, Grambling St. 61

Alcorn St. 65, Jackson St. 50

Alabama A&M 72, MVSU 67

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Southern U. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.

MVSU at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Oral Roberts 3 1 .750 9 6 .600
St. Thomas (MN) 2 1 .667 8 7 .533
N. Dakota St. 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
UMKC 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
W. Illinois 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
Denver 1 2 .333 5 11 .313
Omaha 1 2 .333 2 12 .143
South Dakota 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
North Dakota 0 1 .000 4 10 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

Lincoln Christian at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Omaha, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Omaha, 1 p.m.

Oral Roberts at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at Denver, 4 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Texas-Arlington 2 0 1.000 6 7 .462
Arkansas St. 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
UALR 1 0 1.000 6 7 .462
Troy 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Coastal Carolina 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Appalachian St. 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
South Alabama 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Texas St. 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 .000 8 6 .571
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Georgia Southern 0 2 .000 7 6 .538

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas-Arlington at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 7 p.m.

UALR at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Appalachian St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas-Arlington at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Troy, 5 p.m.

UALR at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Francisco 0 0 .000 13 1 .929
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
BYU 0 0 .000 12 3 .800
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 0 0 .000 12 3 .800
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 10 5 .667
Portland 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
San Diego 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Pacific 0 0 .000 5 9 .357

___

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco vs. Loyola Chicago at Taylorsville, Utah, 2 p.m.

Pacific at BYU, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Gonzaga, ppd.

San Diego at Pepperdine, ppd.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Santa Clara, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 5 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at Portland, 8 p.m.

Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at BYU, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Abilene Christian 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Sam Houston St. 2 0 1.000 7 8 .467
Grand Canyon 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Utah Valley St. 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Tarleton St. 1 1 .500 6 9 .400
Cal Baptist 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Seattle 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Dixie St. 0 2 .000 7 8 .467
Texas Rio Grande Valley 0 1 .000 5 8 .385
Chicago St. 0 2 .000 4 11 .267
Lamar 0 2 .000 2 13 .133

___

Thursday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. 2, Lamar 0

Sam Houston St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cal Baptist at Chicago St., 1 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Dixie St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

