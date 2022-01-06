Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|California
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Stanford
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Oregon
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|10
|.231
|Utah
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|6
|.571
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
___
Arizona St. at UCLA, ppd.
Long Beach St. at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.
UCLA at Stanford, ppd.
Washington at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at California, 11 p.m.
Arizona at Arizona St., ppd.
Washington St. at Utah, 6 p.m.
UCLA at California, 8 p.m.
Southern Cal at Stanford, ppd.
Oregon at Oregon St., ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Army
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Lehigh
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Boston U.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Loyola (Md.)
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|American
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Colgate
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Bucknell
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Holy Cross
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Lehigh at Army, 5 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., 5 p.m.
American at Colgate, 5 p.m.
Lafayette at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Navy, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Alabama
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Texas A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Mississippi St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Vanderbilt
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|LSU
|1
|1
|.500
|13
|1
|.929
|Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Arkansas
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Florida
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|South Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Missouri
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Georgia
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
___
Alabama 83, Florida 70
Tennessee 66, Mississippi 60, OT
Mississippi St. at Missouri, ppd.
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, Noon
Arkansas at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.
Alabama at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Tennessee at LSU, 6 p.m.
Florida at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Mercer
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Furman
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|VMI
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|ETSU
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Samford
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Wofford
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|The Citadel
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
ETSU 80, VMI 79
Mercer 83, Samford 80
Furman 58, UNC-Greensboro 54
W. Carolina 94, The Citadel 90, OT
Chattanooga 75, Wofford 67
UNC-Greensboro at VMI, 1 p.m.
W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.
The Citadel at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
Wofford at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Mercer at Furman, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
___
SE Louisiana vs. Houston Baptist at Katy, Texas, Noon
New Orleans vs. McNeese St. at Katy, Texas, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. vs. Texas A&M-CC at Katy, Texas, 6 p.m.
Nicholls vs. Incarnate Word at Katy, Texas, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Southern U.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Alcorn St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Texas Southern
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|8
|.273
|Grambling St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|12
|.200
|Alabama St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|12
|.143
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Jackson St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|MVSU
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|12
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|11
|.000
___
FIU 68, Bethune-Cookman 65
Ark.-Pine Bluff 70, Alabama St. 68
Texas Southern 67, Grambling St. 61
Alcorn St. 65, Jackson St. 50
Alabama A&M 72, MVSU 67
Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Southern U. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.
MVSU at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Oral Roberts
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|7
|.533
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|UMKC
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|W. Illinois
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Denver
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|Omaha
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|12
|.143
|South Dakota
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|North Dakota
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Lincoln Christian at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at Omaha, 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Omaha, 1 p.m.
Oral Roberts at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
North Dakota at Denver, 4 p.m.
South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Texas-Arlington
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Arkansas St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UALR
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Troy
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Appalachian St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|South Alabama
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Texas St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Georgia Southern
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
___
Texas-Arlington at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Troy, 7 p.m.
UALR at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Appalachian St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Troy, 5 p.m.
UALR at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
___
San Francisco vs. Loyola Chicago at Taylorsville, Utah, 2 p.m.
Pacific at BYU, 9 p.m.
San Francisco at Gonzaga, ppd.
San Diego at Pepperdine, ppd.
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Santa Clara, ppd.
Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 5 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 7 p.m.
Santa Clara at Portland, 8 p.m.
Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at BYU, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Grand Canyon
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Utah Valley St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Tarleton St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Dixie St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Chicago St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Lamar
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
___
Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. 2, Lamar 0
Sam Houston St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Chicago St., 1 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Dixie St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
