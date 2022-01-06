Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|William & Mary
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|12
|.200
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Drexel
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Elon
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Delaware
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Towson
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Hofstra
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Northeastern
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Towson at Delaware, ppd.
Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, ppd.
UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|North Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|FIU
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|W. Kentucky
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UTEP
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Marshall
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
FIU 68, Bethune-Cookman 65
UAB at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Rice, 8 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 10 p.m.
FIU at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Old Dominion at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
UAB at Rice, 4 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at North Texas, 6 p.m.
FAU at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oakland
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Youngstown St.
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Wright St.
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|7
|.462
|Milwaukee
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|9
|.357
|Fort Wayne
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|7
|.417
|N. Kentucky
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|8
|.385
|Green Bay
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|12
|.143
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Robert Morris
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Cleveland St. 65, Fort Wayne 58
Youngstown St. 64, Robert Morris 60
Milwaukee 63, Green Bay 49
Ill.-Chicago at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
IUPUI at Wright St., 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Penn
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Brown
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Dartmouth
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Yale at Dartmouth, ppd.
Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Penn, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Penn, 6 p.m.
Cornell at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Brown at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Quinnipiac
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Peter’s
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Marist
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|Niagara
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Marist at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Siena at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.
Manhattan at Rider, ppd.
Iona at St. Peter’s, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|E. Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Toledo
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Kent St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|6
|.538
|Akron
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Ball St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|11
|.154
|Buffalo
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|Bowling Green
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|W. Michigan
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Buffalo 99, Bowling Green 88
Kent St. at Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Toledo, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Morgan St. 100, Goucher 41
Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, ppd.
Morgan St. at NC Central, ppd.
Coppin St. at SC State, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Missouri St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|N. Iowa
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|7
|.462
|Drake
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Indiana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Valparaiso
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Bradley
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Evansville
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Evansville at Indiana St., ppd.
Drake at S. Illinois, ppd.
Missouri St. 71, Bradley 69
Loyola Chicago at Illinois St., ppd.
N. Iowa 92, Valparaiso 65
San Francisco vs. Loyola Chicago at Taylorsville, Utah, 2 p.m.
Bradley at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.
Indiana St. at Drake, ppd.
N. Iowa at Missouri St., 6 p.m.
S. Illinois at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Nevada
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Fresno St.
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UNLV
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
___
Fresno St. at San Diego St., ppd.
UNLV at San Jose St., ppd.
Colorado St. at Boise St., ppd.
Colorado St. at San Diego St., 4 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego St., ppd.
Wyoming at Fresno St., ppd.
Utah St. at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
UNLV at Air Force, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Merrimack
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Bryant
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Wagner
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|12
|.143
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|CCSU
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|LIU
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Sacred Heart at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Merrimack 2, Fairleigh Dickinson 0
Mount St. Mary’s at LIU, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.
Bryant at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Wagner, 1 p.m.
Bryant 2, Fairleigh Dickinson 0
St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU, 2 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Morehead St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|8
|.385
|SE Missouri
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Austin Peay
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
UT Martin at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Belmont, 8 p.m.
Murray St. at E. Illinois, ppd.
Murray St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 4 p.m.
SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.
E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.
Belmont at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments