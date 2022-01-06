On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 6, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
William & Mary 2 0 1.000 3 12 .200
UNC-Wilmington 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Drexel 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Elon 1 0 1.000 4 10 .286
Delaware 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
James Madison 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Towson 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Coll. of Charleston 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Hofstra 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
Northeastern 0 2 .000 6 7 .462

___

Wednesday’s Games

Towson at Delaware, ppd.

Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, ppd.

UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, ppd.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Louisiana Tech 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786
North Texas 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Old Dominion 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
FIU 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Charlotte 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Rice 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
W. Kentucky 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
FAU 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UTEP 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Marshall 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
UTSA 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

FIU 68, Bethune-Cookman 65

Thursday’s Games

UAB at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Rice, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

FIU at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

UAB at Rice, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at North Texas, 6 p.m.

FAU at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 4 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Oakland 4 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Detroit 2 0 1.000 4 7 .364
Youngstown St. 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
Wright St. 3 1 .750 6 7 .462
Milwaukee 3 2 .600 5 9 .357
Fort Wayne 1 3 .250 5 7 .417
N. Kentucky 1 3 .250 5 8 .385
Green Bay 1 4 .200 2 12 .143
Ill.-Chicago 0 2 .000 4 7 .364
Robert Morris 0 4 .000 2 11 .154
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 10 .091

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland St. 65, Fort Wayne 58

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Youngstown St. 64, Robert Morris 60

Milwaukee 63, Green Bay 49

Thursday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

IUPUI at Wright St., 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Penn 1 0 1.000 4 10 .286
Princeton 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Harvard 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Brown 0 1 .000 8 8 .500
Yale 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Columbia 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Dartmouth 0 1 .000 3 9 .250

___

Friday’s Games

Yale at Dartmouth, ppd.

Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Penn, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Columbia at Penn, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 3 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Fairfield 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Quinnipiac 2 1 .667 7 4 .636
Manhattan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Siena 1 1 .500 4 6 .400
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
Marist 1 2 .333 6 6 .500
Niagara 0 3 .000 5 7 .417
Rider 0 2 .000 4 8 .333
Canisius 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Friday’s Games

Marist at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Siena at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.

Manhattan at Rider, ppd.

Iona at St. Peter’s, ppd.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Miami (Ohio) 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
E. Michigan 1 0 1.000 6 6 .500
Toledo 2 1 .667 10 4 .714
Kent St. 2 1 .667 7 6 .538
Akron 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
Ball St. 1 1 .500 6 7 .462
Cent. Michigan 1 1 .500 2 11 .154
Buffalo 1 2 .333 7 6 .538
Bowling Green 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
W. Michigan 0 3 .000 4 10 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo 99, Bowling Green 88

Friday’s Games

Kent St. at Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Toledo, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Howard 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
SC State 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
NC Central 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

___

Wednesday’s Games

Morgan St. 100, Goucher 41

Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at NC Central, ppd.

Coppin St. at SC State, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818
S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Missouri St. 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
N. Iowa 2 1 .667 6 7 .462
Drake 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Indiana St. 1 1 .500 8 6 .571
Illinois St. 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
Valparaiso 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
Bradley 1 2 .333 7 8 .467
Evansville 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at Indiana St., ppd.

Drake at S. Illinois, ppd.

Missouri St. 71, Bradley 69

Loyola Chicago at Illinois St., ppd.

N. Iowa 92, Valparaiso 65

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco vs. Loyola Chicago at Taylorsville, Utah, 2 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bradley at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Drake, ppd.

N. Iowa at Missouri St., 6 p.m.

S. Illinois at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 1 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
San Diego St. 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Boise St. 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Nevada 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Air Force 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Wyoming 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Fresno St. 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Utah St. 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
UNLV 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
New Mexico 0 1 .000 7 7 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fresno St. at San Diego St., ppd.

UNLV at San Jose St., ppd.

Friday’s Games

Colorado St. at Boise St., ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. at San Diego St., 4 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego St., ppd.

Wyoming at Fresno St., ppd.

Utah St. at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

UNLV at Air Force, ppd.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Merrimack 3 0 1.000 8 8 .500
Bryant 3 0 1.000 7 7 .500
Wagner 2 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 2 .500 2 12 .143
Sacred Heart 1 1 .500 5 10 .333
CCSU 1 1 .500 4 11 .267
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 2 .000 4 9 .308
Mount St. Mary’s 0 2 .000 4 10 .286
LIU 0 2 .000 3 9 .250
St. Francis (NY) 0 2 .000 3 10 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

Sacred Heart at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Merrimack 2, Fairleigh Dickinson 0

Mount St. Mary’s at LIU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.

Bryant at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Wagner, 1 p.m.

Bryant 2, Fairleigh Dickinson 0

St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Morehead St. 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
UT Martin 1 0 1.000 5 8 .385
SE Missouri 1 1 .500 6 9 .400
Belmont 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Austin Peay 0 2 .000 4 8 .333
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
E. Illinois 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

UT Martin at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Belmont, 8 p.m.

Murray St. at E. Illinois, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Murray St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 4 p.m.

SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.

Belmont at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|3 2022 AIAA SciTech Forum
1|5 Mission First: DoD and National...
1|5 Communicating Your Value in the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

White House reintroduces press restrictions as omicron surges