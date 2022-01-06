On Air: Ask the CIO
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NJIT 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Binghamton 1 0 1.000 4 6 .400
Vermont 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Mass.-Lowell 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Maine 0 1 .000 3 9 .250
Hartford 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

NJIT at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Hartford at Maine, ppd.

UMBC at Stony Brook, ppd.

New Hampshire at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, Noon

Maine at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

NJIT at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 5:30 p.m.

Vermont at Hartford, ppd.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867
SMU 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786
East Carolina 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Memphis 2 1 .667 8 5 .615
Tulane 2 1 .667 5 7 .417
UCF 1 2 .333 9 4 .692
Temple 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
Cincinnati 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Wichita St. 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
Tulsa 0 2 .000 6 7 .462
South Florida 0 1 .000 5 8 .385

___

Wednesday’s Games

East Carolina 88, Tulane 80, OT

Houston 83, South Florida 66

Temple 66, UCF 62

Thursday’s Games

SMU at Cincinnati, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wichita St. at Houston, Noon

East Carolina at Temple, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at UCF, ppd.

South Florida at Tulane, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Saint Louis 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
VCU 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Fordham 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Saint Joseph’s 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Richmond 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Dayton 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
George Mason 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UMass 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
La Salle 0 1 .000 5 6 .455
Duquesne 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
George Washington 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

VCU 53, Dayton 52

George Washington at Duquesne, ppd.

Rhode Island at George Mason, ppd.

Richmond 80, UMass 72

Davidson 88, Saint Joseph’s 73

La Salle at Saint Louis, ppd.

Fordham at St. Bonaventure, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Dayton at George Washington, Noon

Duquesne at UMass, Noon

Rhode Island at Davidson, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Fordham, 2 p.m.

VCU at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 4 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Louisville 4 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Duke 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Virginia 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
North Carolina 2 1 .667 10 4 .714
Notre Dame 2 1 .667 8 5 .615
Wake Forest 2 2 .500 12 3 .800
Boston College 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
Clemson 1 2 .333 9 5 .643
Florida St. 1 2 .333 7 5 .583
Syracuse 1 2 .333 7 7 .500
NC State 1 3 .250 8 7 .533
Virginia Tech 0 3 .000 8 6 .571
Georgia Tech 0 3 .000 6 7 .462
Pittsburgh 0 3 .000 5 9 .357

___

Wednesday’s Games

Louisville 75, Pittsburgh 72

Miami 88, Syracuse 87

Notre Dame 78, North Carolina 73

Saturday’s Games

Clemson at NC State, Noon

Virginia at North Carolina, 1 p.m.

Syracuse at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

Miami at Duke, 8 p.m.

Louisville at Florida St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 1 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Liberty 1 0 1.000 10 6 .625
Lipscomb 1 0 1.000 8 8 .500
Cent. Arkansas 1 0 1.000 4 10 .286
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
E. Kentucky 0 1 .000 8 7 .533
North Alabama 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Stetson 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
North Florida 0 1 .000 4 10 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., ppd.

Florida Gulf Coast 74, North Florida 67

Saturday’s Games

Lipscomb at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

Stetson at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 2 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
Texas 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Kansas 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Iowa St. 1 1 .500 13 1 .929
Oklahoma 1 1 .500 11 3 .786
TCU 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
West Virginia 0 1 .000 11 2 .846
Texas Tech 0 1 .000 10 3 .769
Kansas St. 0 2 .000 8 5 .615
Oklahoma St. 0 1 .000 7 5 .583

___

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa St. 51, Texas Tech 47

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Baylor at TCU, 5 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. John’s 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Providence 3 1 .750 13 2 .867
Villanova 3 1 .750 10 4 .714
Creighton 2 1 .667 10 4 .714
Xavier 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
UConn 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Butler 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Seton Hall 1 2 .333 10 3 .769
Marquette 1 3 .250 9 6 .600
DePaul 0 3 .000 9 4 .692
Georgetown 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. John’s 89, DePaul 84

Villanova 75, Creighton 41

Friday’s Games

Marquette at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s at Providence, Noon

UConn at Seton Hall, Noon

Villanova at DePaul, 2 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Colorado 3 0 1.000 8 7 .533
Montana 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
Weber St. 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
S. Utah 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
E. Washington 2 1 .667 8 6 .571
Montana St. 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
N. Arizona 1 2 .333 5 9 .357
Portland St. 1 2 .333 3 8 .273
Sacramento St. 0 3 .000 4 6 .400
Idaho 0 1 .000 3 8 .273
Idaho St. 0 4 .000 2 11 .154

___

Wednesday’s Games

N. Arizona 101, Embry-Riddle (AZ) 54

Thursday’s Games

Montana at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at S. Utah, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

Idaho at E. Washington, 10:45 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Asheville 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Gardner-Webb 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500
NC A&T 1 0 1.000 6 9 .400
Longwood 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Campbell 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Winthrop 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Presbyterian 0 1 .000 8 8 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Radford 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Charleston Southern 0 1 .000 3 10 .231

___

Wednesday’s Games

Longwood 109, Pfeiffer 69

UNC-Asheville 60, Campbell 54

Gardner-Webb 88, Charleston Southern 63

Longwood at Hampton, ppd.

Winthrop at High Point, ppd.

NC A&T 65, Presbyterian 57

Thursday’s Games

Radford at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hampton at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Winthrop, ppd.

High Point at Longwood, 3 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

NC A&T at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 4 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Ohio St. 3 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Illinois 3 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Wisconsin 2 1 .667 11 2 .846
Rutgers 2 1 .667 8 5 .615
Penn St. 2 2 .500 7 5 .583
Purdue 1 2 .333 12 2 .857
Minnesota 1 2 .333 10 2 .833
Iowa 1 2 .333 11 3 .786
Indiana 1 2 .333 10 3 .769
Northwestern 1 2 .333 8 4 .667
Michigan 1 2 .333 7 6 .538
Maryland 0 2 .000 8 5 .615
Nebraska 0 4 .000 6 9 .400

___

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan St. 79, Nebraska 67

Penn St. 74, Northwestern 70

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Purdue at Penn St., Noon

Nebraska at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC San Diego 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Cal St.-Fullerton 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
UC Davis 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UC Santa Barbara 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
CS Bakersfield 0 1 .000 5 5 .500
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
CS Northridge 0 1 .000 4 8 .333
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Beach St. 90, Westcliff 64

Thursday’s Games

Long Beach St. at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

UC San Diego at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cal Poly at CS Northridge, 4 p.m.

Hawaii at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

