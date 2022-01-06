Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NJIT
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Binghamton
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Maine
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
NJIT at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Hartford at Maine, ppd.
UMBC at Stony Brook, ppd.
New Hampshire at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, Noon
Maine at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
NJIT at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 5:30 p.m.
Vermont at Hartford, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|SMU
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|East Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Tulane
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|7
|.417
|UCF
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|4
|.692
|Temple
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Wichita St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|South Florida
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
___
East Carolina 88, Tulane 80, OT
Houston 83, South Florida 66
Temple 66, UCF 62
SMU at Cincinnati, 9:30 p.m.
Wichita St. at Houston, Noon
East Carolina at Temple, 2 p.m.
Tulsa at UCF, ppd.
South Florida at Tulane, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Saint Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|VCU
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Fordham
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Saint Joseph’s
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Richmond
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Dayton
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UMass
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|La Salle
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
VCU 53, Dayton 52
George Washington at Duquesne, ppd.
Rhode Island at George Mason, ppd.
Richmond 80, UMass 72
Davidson 88, Saint Joseph’s 73
La Salle at Saint Louis, ppd.
Fordham at St. Bonaventure, ppd.
Dayton at George Washington, Noon
Duquesne at UMass, Noon
Rhode Island at Davidson, 2 p.m.
Richmond at Fordham, 2 p.m.
VCU at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, 4 p.m.
Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Louisville
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Duke
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Virginia
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|North Carolina
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Notre Dame
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Wake Forest
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Boston College
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Clemson
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Florida St.
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|5
|.583
|Syracuse
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|NC State
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Virginia Tech
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgia Tech
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Pittsburgh
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
___
Louisville 75, Pittsburgh 72
Miami 88, Syracuse 87
Notre Dame 78, North Carolina 73
Clemson at NC State, Noon
Virginia at North Carolina, 1 p.m.
Syracuse at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
Miami at Duke, 8 p.m.
Louisville at Florida St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Liberty
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Lipscomb
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|E. Kentucky
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|North Alabama
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Stetson
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Florida
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., ppd.
Florida Gulf Coast 74, North Florida 67
Lipscomb at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.
Stetson at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at North Alabama, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Kansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Iowa St.
|1
|1
|.500
|13
|1
|.929
|Oklahoma
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Texas Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Kansas St.
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
___
Iowa St. 51, Texas Tech 47
Texas at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Baylor at TCU, 5 p.m.
Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. John’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Providence
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|2
|.867
|Villanova
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|4
|.714
|Creighton
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Xavier
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|UConn
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Butler
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Seton Hall
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|3
|.769
|Marquette
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|DePaul
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
St. John’s 89, DePaul 84
Villanova 75, Creighton 41
Marquette at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Xavier at Butler, 8:30 p.m.
St. John’s at Providence, Noon
UConn at Seton Hall, Noon
Villanova at DePaul, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Colorado
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Montana
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Weber St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|E. Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Montana St.
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|Sacramento St.
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Idaho St.
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
N. Arizona 101, Embry-Riddle (AZ) 54
Montana at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at S. Utah, ppd.
Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at S. Utah, 7 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
Idaho at E. Washington, 10:45 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|NC A&T
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Campbell
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Presbyterian
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Longwood 109, Pfeiffer 69
UNC-Asheville 60, Campbell 54
Gardner-Webb 88, Charleston Southern 63
Longwood at Hampton, ppd.
Winthrop at High Point, ppd.
NC A&T 65, Presbyterian 57
Radford at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Hampton at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Winthrop, ppd.
High Point at Longwood, 3 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
NC A&T at Radford, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Illinois
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Wisconsin
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|2
|.846
|Rutgers
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Penn St.
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Purdue
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|2
|.857
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|2
|.833
|Iowa
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|3
|.786
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|3
|.769
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|4
|.667
|Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|Maryland
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Nebraska
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
___
Michigan St. 79, Nebraska 67
Penn St. 74, Northwestern 70
Maryland at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Purdue at Penn St., Noon
Nebraska at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
Michigan St. at Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC San Diego
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|CS Northridge
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Long Beach St. 90, Westcliff 64
Long Beach St. at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.
UC San Diego at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at CS Northridge, 4 p.m.
Hawaii at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC San Diego at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
