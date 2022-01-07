On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 7, 2022 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 3 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Arizona 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
UCLA 1 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Colorado 2 1 .667 10 3 .769
California 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
Stanford 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
Washington 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
Oregon 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
Washington St. 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 5 8 .385
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 3 10 .231
Utah 1 4 .200 8 7 .533

___

Thursday’s Games

UCLA 96, Long Beach St. 78

Colorado 83, Washington St. 78

UCLA at Stanford, ppd.

Washington 74, Utah 68

Southern Cal 77, California 63

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Arizona St., ppd.

Washington St. at Utah, 6 p.m.

UCLA at California, 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Stanford, ppd.

Oregon at Oregon St., ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Colorado, 5 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 2 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Army 2 0 1.000 8 6 .571
Lehigh 2 0 1.000 4 10 .286
Boston U. 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Loyola (Md.) 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
American 0 1 .000 4 9 .308
Colgate 0 1 .000 4 10 .286
Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Bucknell 0 2 .000 3 11 .214
Holy Cross 0 2 .000 2 12 .143

___

Friday’s Games

Lehigh at Army, 5 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., 5 p.m.

Lafayette at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 2 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Alabama 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Texas A&M 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Mississippi St. 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Vanderbilt 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
LSU 1 1 .500 13 1 .929
Kentucky 1 1 .500 11 3 .786
Tennessee 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Arkansas 0 2 .000 10 4 .714
Florida 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
South Carolina 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
Mississippi 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Missouri 0 1 .000 6 7 .462
Georgia 0 1 .000 5 9 .357

___

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, Noon

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

Alabama at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at LSU, 6 p.m.

Florida at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Mercer 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571
W. Carolina 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500
Furman 2 1 .667 10 6 .625
VMI 2 1 .667 9 6 .600
ETSU 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
Samford 0 2 .000 10 4 .714
UNC-Greensboro 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Wofford 0 2 .000 8 6 .571
The Citadel 0 1 .000 6 6 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at VMI, 1 p.m.

W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.

The Citadel at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Wofford at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Mercer at Furman, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 1 0 1.000 12 3 .800
McNeese St. 1 0 1.000 5 9 .357
SE Louisiana 1 0 1.000 5 9 .357
Nicholls 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
Houston Baptist 0 1 .000 4 7 .364
New Orleans 0 1 .000 4 8 .333
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 3 12 .200
Northwestern St. 0 1 .000 3 12 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

SE Louisiana 90, Houston Baptist 81

McNeese St. 92, New Orleans 82, 2OT

Texas A&M-CC 89, Northwestern St. 67

Nicholls 87, Incarnate Word 56

Friday’s Games

New Orleans vs. Houston Baptist at Katy, Texas, Noon

Incarnate Word vs. Northwestern St. at Katy, Texas, 2:30 p.m.

McNeese St. vs. SE Louisiana at Katy, Texas, 6 p.m.

Nicholls vs. Texas A&M-CC at Katy, Texas, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 2 0 1.000 3 9 .250
Southern U. 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500
Bethune-Cookman 1 0 1.000 3 10 .231
Alcorn St. 1 0 1.000 2 11 .154
Texas Southern 1 1 .500 3 8 .273
Grambling St. 1 1 .500 4 11 .267
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 1 .500 3 12 .200
Alabama St. 1 1 .500 2 12 .143
Florida A&M 0 1 .000 2 10 .167
Jackson St. 0 1 .000 2 10 .167
MVSU 0 2 .000 0 12 .000
Prairie View 0 1 .000 0 11 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Southern U. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.

MVSU at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Oral Roberts 4 1 .800 10 6 .625
St. Thomas (MN) 2 2 .500 8 8 .500
Omaha 2 2 .500 3 12 .200
N. Dakota St. 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
UMKC 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
W. Illinois 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
Denver 1 2 .333 5 11 .313
South Dakota 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
North Dakota 0 2 .000 4 11 .267

___

Thursday’s Games

Omaha 98, North Dakota 82

Oral Roberts 81, St. Thomas (MN) 66

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Omaha, 1 p.m.

Oral Roberts at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at Denver, 4 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana-Lafayette 3 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Texas-Arlington 3 0 1.000 7 7 .500
Troy 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
Appalachian St. 2 1 .667 8 8 .500
Arkansas St. 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
UALR 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
Coastal Carolina 1 2 .333 9 6 .600
Louisiana-Monroe 1 2 .333 9 6 .600
Texas St. 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
South Alabama 0 2 .000 10 5 .667
Georgia Southern 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Georgia St. 0 1 .000 6 6 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas-Arlington 70, Georgia St. 63

Troy 69, Coastal Carolina 59

Louisiana-Monroe 80, UALR 72

Louisiana-Lafayette 83, Arkansas St. 77, OT

Appalachian St. 72, South Alabama 64

Saturday’s Games

Texas-Arlington at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Troy, 5 p.m.

UALR at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
BYU 1 0 1.000 13 3 .813
San Francisco 0 0 .000 13 2 .867
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 0 0 .000 12 3 .800
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 10 5 .667
Portland 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
San Diego 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Pacific 0 1 .000 5 10 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Loyola Chicago 79, San Francisco 74

BYU 73, Pacific 51

San Francisco at Gonzaga, ppd.

San Diego at Pepperdine, ppd.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Santa Clara, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at Pacific, ppd.

San Diego at San Francisco, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at Portland, 8 p.m.

Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at BYU, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Grand Canyon 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Seattle 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Abilene Christian 2 1 .667 11 3 .786
Sam Houston St. 2 1 .667 7 9 .438
Tarleton St. 2 1 .667 7 9 .438
Utah Valley St. 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Cal Baptist 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Dixie St. 0 2 .000 7 8 .467
Texas Rio Grande Valley 0 2 .000 5 9 .357
Chicago St. 0 3 .000 4 12 .250
Lamar 0 2 .000 2 13 .133

___

Thursday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin 64, Abilene Christian 58

Seattle 93, Chicago St. 77

New Mexico St. 2, Lamar 0

Tarleton St. 75, Sam Houston St. 64

Grand Canyon 84, Texas Rio Grande Valley 70

Saturday’s Games

Cal Baptist at Chicago St., 1 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Dixie St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|3 2022 AIAA SciTech Forum
1|5 CES 2022
1|6 Live Snowflake Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Jan. 6 Capitol Riot anniversary