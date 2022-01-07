All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Southern Cal 3 0 1.000 13 0 1.000 Arizona 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923 UCLA 1 0 1.000 9 1 .900 Colorado 2 1 .667 10 3 .769 California 2 2 .500 9 6 .600 Stanford 1 1 .500 8 4 .667 Washington 1 1 .500 6 6 .500 Oregon 1 2 .333 8 6 .571 Washington St. 1 2 .333 8 6 .571 Arizona St. 1 2 .333 5 8 .385 Oregon St. 1 2 .333 3 10 .231 Utah 1 4 .200 8 7 .533

___

Thursday’s Games

UCLA 96, Long Beach St. 78

Colorado 83, Washington St. 78

UCLA at Stanford, ppd.

Washington 74, Utah 68

Southern Cal 77, California 63

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Arizona St., ppd.

Washington St. at Utah, 6 p.m.

UCLA at California, 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Stanford, ppd.

Oregon at Oregon St., ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Colorado, 5 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Navy 2 0 1.000 9 4 .692 Army 2 0 1.000 8 6 .571 Lehigh 2 0 1.000 4 10 .286 Boston U. 1 1 .500 10 5 .667 Loyola (Md.) 1 1 .500 7 6 .538 American 0 1 .000 4 9 .308 Colgate 0 1 .000 4 10 .286 Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Bucknell 0 2 .000 3 11 .214 Holy Cross 0 2 .000 2 12 .143

___

Friday’s Games

Lehigh at Army, 5 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., 5 p.m.

Lafayette at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Auburn 2 0 1.000 13 1 .929 Alabama 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786 Texas A&M 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857 Mississippi St. 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769 Vanderbilt 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692 LSU 1 1 .500 13 1 .929 Kentucky 1 1 .500 11 3 .786 Tennessee 1 1 .500 10 3 .769 Arkansas 0 2 .000 10 4 .714 Florida 0 1 .000 9 4 .692 South Carolina 0 1 .000 9 4 .692 Mississippi 0 1 .000 8 5 .615 Missouri 0 1 .000 6 7 .462 Georgia 0 1 .000 5 9 .357

___

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, Noon

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

Alabama at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at LSU, 6 p.m.

Florida at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Chattanooga 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800 Mercer 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571 W. Carolina 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500 Furman 2 1 .667 10 6 .625 VMI 2 1 .667 9 6 .600 ETSU 1 1 .500 9 6 .600 Samford 0 2 .000 10 4 .714 UNC-Greensboro 0 1 .000 8 5 .615 Wofford 0 2 .000 8 6 .571 The Citadel 0 1 .000 6 6 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at VMI, 1 p.m.

W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.

The Citadel at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Wofford at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Mercer at Furman, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Texas A&M-CC 1 0 1.000 12 3 .800 McNeese St. 1 0 1.000 5 9 .357 SE Louisiana 1 0 1.000 5 9 .357 Nicholls 0 0 .000 9 6 .600 Houston Baptist 0 1 .000 4 7 .364 New Orleans 0 1 .000 4 8 .333 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 3 12 .200 Northwestern St. 0 1 .000 3 12 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

SE Louisiana 90, Houston Baptist 81

McNeese St. 92, New Orleans 82, 2OT

Texas A&M-CC 89, Northwestern St. 67

Nicholls 87, Incarnate Word 56

Friday’s Games

New Orleans vs. Houston Baptist at Katy, Texas, Noon

Incarnate Word vs. Northwestern St. at Katy, Texas, 2:30 p.m.

McNeese St. vs. SE Louisiana at Katy, Texas, 6 p.m.

Nicholls vs. Texas A&M-CC at Katy, Texas, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Alabama A&M 2 0 1.000 3 9 .250 Southern U. 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500 Bethune-Cookman 1 0 1.000 3 10 .231 Alcorn St. 1 0 1.000 2 11 .154 Texas Southern 1 1 .500 3 8 .273 Grambling St. 1 1 .500 4 11 .267 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 1 .500 3 12 .200 Alabama St. 1 1 .500 2 12 .143 Florida A&M 0 1 .000 2 10 .167 Jackson St. 0 1 .000 2 10 .167 MVSU 0 2 .000 0 12 .000 Prairie View 0 1 .000 0 11 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Southern U. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.

MVSU at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750 Oral Roberts 4 1 .800 10 6 .625 St. Thomas (MN) 2 2 .500 8 8 .500 Omaha 2 2 .500 3 12 .200 N. Dakota St. 1 1 .500 9 5 .643 UMKC 1 1 .500 6 6 .500 W. Illinois 1 2 .333 10 5 .667 Denver 1 2 .333 5 11 .313 South Dakota 0 2 .000 7 6 .538 North Dakota 0 2 .000 4 11 .267

___

Thursday’s Games

Omaha 98, North Dakota 82

Oral Roberts 81, St. Thomas (MN) 66

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Omaha, 1 p.m.

Oral Roberts at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at Denver, 4 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Louisiana-Lafayette 3 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Texas-Arlington 3 0 1.000 7 7 .500 Troy 2 1 .667 11 5 .688 Appalachian St. 2 1 .667 8 8 .500 Arkansas St. 1 1 .500 10 4 .714 UALR 1 1 .500 6 8 .429 Coastal Carolina 1 2 .333 9 6 .600 Louisiana-Monroe 1 2 .333 9 6 .600 Texas St. 0 1 .000 9 4 .692 South Alabama 0 2 .000 10 5 .667 Georgia Southern 0 2 .000 7 6 .538 Georgia St. 0 1 .000 6 6 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas-Arlington 70, Georgia St. 63

Troy 69, Coastal Carolina 59

Louisiana-Monroe 80, UALR 72

Louisiana-Lafayette 83, Arkansas St. 77, OT

Appalachian St. 72, South Alabama 64

Saturday’s Games

Texas-Arlington at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Troy, 5 p.m.

UALR at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct BYU 1 0 1.000 13 3 .813 San Francisco 0 0 .000 13 2 .867 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 0 0 .000 12 3 .800 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 10 5 .667 Portland 0 0 .000 9 6 .600 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 San Diego 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 6 9 .400 Pacific 0 1 .000 5 10 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Loyola Chicago 79, San Francisco 74

BYU 73, Pacific 51

San Francisco at Gonzaga, ppd.

San Diego at Pepperdine, ppd.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Santa Clara, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at Pacific, ppd.

San Diego at San Francisco, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at Portland, 8 p.m.

Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at BYU, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Mexico St. 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867 Grand Canyon 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857 Seattle 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714 Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692 Abilene Christian 2 1 .667 11 3 .786 Sam Houston St. 2 1 .667 7 9 .438 Tarleton St. 2 1 .667 7 9 .438 Utah Valley St. 1 1 .500 10 4 .714 Cal Baptist 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Dixie St. 0 2 .000 7 8 .467 Texas Rio Grande Valley 0 2 .000 5 9 .357 Chicago St. 0 3 .000 4 12 .250 Lamar 0 2 .000 2 13 .133

___

Thursday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin 64, Abilene Christian 58

Seattle 93, Chicago St. 77

New Mexico St. 2, Lamar 0

Tarleton St. 75, Sam Houston St. 64

Grand Canyon 84, Texas Rio Grande Valley 70

Saturday’s Games

Cal Baptist at Chicago St., 1 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Dixie St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.