All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Colorado
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|3
|.769
|California
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Stanford
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Oregon
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Washington St.
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|10
|.231
|Utah
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|7
|.533
___
Thursday’s Games
UCLA 96, Long Beach St. 78
Colorado 83, Washington St. 78
UCLA at Stanford, ppd.
Washington 74, Utah 68
Southern Cal 77, California 63
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Arizona St., ppd.
Washington St. at Utah, 6 p.m.
UCLA at California, 8 p.m.
Southern Cal at Stanford, ppd.
Oregon at Oregon St., ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Colorado, 5 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Army
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Lehigh
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Boston U.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Loyola (Md.)
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|American
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Colgate
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Bucknell
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Holy Cross
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Friday’s Games
Lehigh at Army, 5 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., 5 p.m.
Lafayette at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Navy, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Alabama
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Texas A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Mississippi St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Vanderbilt
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|LSU
|1
|1
|.500
|13
|1
|.929
|Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Arkansas
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Florida
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|South Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Missouri
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Georgia
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
___
Saturday’s Games
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, Noon
Arkansas at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.
Alabama at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Tennessee at LSU, 6 p.m.
Florida at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Mercer
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Furman
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|VMI
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|ETSU
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Samford
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Wofford
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|The Citadel
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
UNC-Greensboro at VMI, 1 p.m.
W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.
The Citadel at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
Wofford at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Mercer at Furman, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|McNeese St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|SE Louisiana
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Houston Baptist
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
|Northwestern St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
___
Thursday’s Games
SE Louisiana 90, Houston Baptist 81
McNeese St. 92, New Orleans 82, 2OT
Texas A&M-CC 89, Northwestern St. 67
Nicholls 87, Incarnate Word 56
Friday’s Games
New Orleans vs. Houston Baptist at Katy, Texas, Noon
Incarnate Word vs. Northwestern St. at Katy, Texas, 2:30 p.m.
McNeese St. vs. SE Louisiana at Katy, Texas, 6 p.m.
Nicholls vs. Texas A&M-CC at Katy, Texas, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Southern U.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Alcorn St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Texas Southern
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|8
|.273
|Grambling St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|12
|.200
|Alabama St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|12
|.143
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Jackson St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|MVSU
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|12
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|11
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Southern U. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.
MVSU at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Oral Roberts
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|6
|.625
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Omaha
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|12
|.200
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|UMKC
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|W. Illinois
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Denver
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|South Dakota
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|North Dakota
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
___
Thursday’s Games
Omaha 98, North Dakota 82
Oral Roberts 81, St. Thomas (MN) 66
Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. at Omaha, 1 p.m.
Oral Roberts at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
North Dakota at Denver, 4 p.m.
South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Texas-Arlington
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Troy
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Appalachian St.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Arkansas St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|UALR
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Texas St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|South Alabama
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Georgia Southern
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Thursday’s Games
Texas-Arlington 70, Georgia St. 63
Troy 69, Coastal Carolina 59
Louisiana-Monroe 80, UALR 72
Louisiana-Lafayette 83, Arkansas St. 77, OT
Appalachian St. 72, South Alabama 64
Saturday’s Games
Texas-Arlington at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Troy, 5 p.m.
UALR at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|BYU
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Pacific
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
___
Thursday’s Games
Loyola Chicago 79, San Francisco 74
BYU 73, Pacific 51
San Francisco at Gonzaga, ppd.
San Diego at Pepperdine, ppd.
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Santa Clara, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Loyola Marymount at Pacific, ppd.
San Diego at San Francisco, 7 p.m.
Santa Clara at Portland, 8 p.m.
Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at BYU, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Grand Canyon
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Abilene Christian
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Tarleton St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Utah Valley St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Dixie St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Chicago St.
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
|Lamar
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
___
Thursday’s Games
Stephen F. Austin 64, Abilene Christian 58
Seattle 93, Chicago St. 77
New Mexico St. 2, Lamar 0
Tarleton St. 75, Sam Houston St. 64
Grand Canyon 84, Texas Rio Grande Valley 70
Saturday’s Games
Cal Baptist at Chicago St., 1 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Dixie St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Comments