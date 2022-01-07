On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
The Associated Press
January 7, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
William & Mary 2 0 1.000 3 12 .200
UNC-Wilmington 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Drexel 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Elon 1 0 1.000 4 10 .286
Delaware 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
James Madison 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Towson 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Coll. of Charleston 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Hofstra 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
Northeastern 0 2 .000 6 7 .462

___

Sunday’s Games

Elon at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

Hofstra at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Towson, 4:30 p.m.

William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 3 0 1.000 13 3 .813
Louisiana Tech 3 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Old Dominion 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
Southern Miss. 1 0 1.000 5 8 .385
North Texas 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
Rice 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
FIU 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Middle Tennessee 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Charlotte 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
W. Kentucky 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
FAU 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Marshall 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
UTEP 0 2 .000 7 7 .500
UTSA 0 2 .000 7 8 .467

___

Thursday’s Games

UAB 69, North Texas 63

Rice 65, Middle Tennessee 61

Southern Miss. 74, UTSA 73

Louisiana Tech 64, UTEP 52

Saturday’s Games

FIU at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

UAB at Rice, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at North Texas, 6 p.m.

FAU at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 4 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Oakland 4 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Detroit 2 0 1.000 4 7 .364
Wright St. 4 1 .800 7 7 .500
Youngstown St. 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
Milwaukee 3 2 .600 5 9 .357
Fort Wayne 1 3 .250 5 7 .417
N. Kentucky 1 3 .250 5 8 .385
Green Bay 1 4 .200 2 12 .143
Ill.-Chicago 0 3 .000 4 8 .333
Robert Morris 0 4 .000 2 11 .154
IUPUI 0 2 .000 1 10 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

Wright St. 90, Ill.-Chicago 72

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ohio Christian at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

IUPUI at Wright St., 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 4 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cornell 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Penn 1 0 1.000 4 10 .286
Princeton 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Harvard 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Brown 0 1 .000 8 8 .500
Yale 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Columbia 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Dartmouth 0 1 .000 3 9 .250

___

Friday’s Games

Yale at Dartmouth, ppd.

Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Penn, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Columbia at Penn, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Yale at Harvard, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 3 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Fairfield 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Quinnipiac 2 1 .667 7 4 .636
Manhattan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Siena 1 1 .500 4 6 .400
St. Peter’s 1 1 .500 3 6 .333
Marist 1 2 .333 6 6 .500
Niagara 0 3 .000 5 7 .417
Rider 0 2 .000 4 8 .333
Canisius 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Friday’s Games

Marist at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Siena at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.

Manhattan at Rider, ppd.

Iona at St. Peter’s, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Niagara, 1 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Manhattan, ppd.

Rider at Marist, 2 p.m.

Iona at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.

Fairfield at Siena, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Miami (Ohio) 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
E. Michigan 1 0 1.000 6 6 .500
Toledo 2 1 .667 10 4 .714
Kent St. 2 1 .667 7 6 .538
Akron 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
Ball St. 1 1 .500 6 7 .462
Cent. Michigan 1 1 .500 2 11 .154
Buffalo 1 2 .333 7 6 .538
Bowling Green 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
W. Michigan 0 3 .000 4 10 .286

___

Friday’s Games

Kent St. at Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Toledo, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Howard 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
SC State 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
NC Central 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at NC Central, ppd.

Coppin St. at SC State, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 1 0 1.000 10 2 .833
S. Illinois 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Missouri St. 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
N. Iowa 2 1 .667 6 7 .462
Drake 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Indiana St. 1 1 .500 8 6 .571
Illinois St. 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
Valparaiso 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
Bradley 1 2 .333 7 8 .467
Evansville 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Thursday’s Games

Loyola Chicago 79, San Francisco 74

Saturday’s Games

Bradley at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Drake, ppd.

N. Iowa at Missouri St., 6 p.m.

S. Illinois at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Illinois St., 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado St. 1 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
San Diego St. 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Boise St. 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Nevada 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Air Force 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Wyoming 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Fresno St. 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Utah St. 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
UNLV 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
New Mexico 0 1 .000 7 7 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Colorado St. at Boise St., ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. at San Diego St., 4 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego St., ppd.

Wyoming at Fresno St., ppd.

Utah St. at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

UNLV at Air Force, ppd.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 4 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Merrimack 3 0 1.000 8 8 .500
Bryant 3 1 .750 7 8 .467
CCSU 2 1 .667 5 11 .313
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 2 .500 2 12 .143
LIU 1 2 .333 4 9 .308
St. Francis (NY) 1 2 .333 4 10 .286
Sacred Heart 1 3 .250 5 12 .294
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 3 .000 4 10 .286
Mount St. Mary’s 0 3 .000 4 11 .267

___

Thursday’s Games

CCSU 2, Sacred Heart 0

Merrimack 2, Fairleigh Dickinson 0

LIU 74, Mount St. Mary’s 57

St. Francis (NY) 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 53

Wagner 84, Bryant 81, OT

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Wagner 2, Sacred Heart 0

Bryant 2, Fairleigh Dickinson 0

St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UT Martin 2 0 1.000 6 8 .429
Murray St. 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Belmont 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Morehead St. 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
SE Missouri 1 2 .333 6 10 .375
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Tennessee St. 0 1 .000 5 8 .385
Austin Peay 0 2 .000 4 8 .333
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
E. Illinois 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

UT Martin 94, Tennessee St. 78

Belmont 102, SE Missouri 62

Murray St. at E. Illinois, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Murray St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 4 p.m.

SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.

Belmont at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

