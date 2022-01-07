All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|William & Mary
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|12
|.200
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Drexel
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Elon
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Delaware
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Towson
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Hofstra
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Northeastern
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Sunday’s Games
Elon at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.
Hofstra at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at Towson, 4:30 p.m.
William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Southern Miss.
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Texas
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Rice
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|FIU
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|W. Kentucky
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Marshall
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UTEP
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
___
Thursday’s Games
UAB 69, North Texas 63
Rice 65, Middle Tennessee 61
Southern Miss. 74, UTSA 73
Louisiana Tech 64, UTEP 52
Saturday’s Games
FIU at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Old Dominion at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
UAB at Rice, 4 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at North Texas, 6 p.m.
FAU at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oakland
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Wright St.
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|7
|.500
|Youngstown St.
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Milwaukee
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|9
|.357
|Fort Wayne
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|7
|.417
|N. Kentucky
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|8
|.385
|Green Bay
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|12
|.143
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Robert Morris
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Thursday’s Games
Wright St. 90, Ill.-Chicago 72
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Ohio Christian at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ill.-Chicago at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
IUPUI at Wright St., 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland, 4 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Penn
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Brown
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Dartmouth
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Friday’s Games
Yale at Dartmouth, ppd.
Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Penn, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Columbia at Penn, 6 p.m.
Cornell at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Brown at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Yale at Harvard, 2 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Quinnipiac
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Peter’s
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Marist
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|Niagara
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Friday’s Games
Marist at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Siena at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.
Manhattan at Rider, ppd.
Iona at St. Peter’s, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Quinnipiac at Niagara, 1 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Manhattan, ppd.
Rider at Marist, 2 p.m.
Iona at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.
Fairfield at Siena, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|E. Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Toledo
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Kent St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|6
|.538
|Akron
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Ball St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|11
|.154
|Buffalo
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|Bowling Green
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|W. Michigan
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Friday’s Games
Kent St. at Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Akron at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Toledo, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. at NC Central, ppd.
Coppin St. at SC State, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Missouri St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|N. Iowa
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|7
|.462
|Drake
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Indiana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Valparaiso
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Bradley
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Evansville
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Thursday’s Games
Loyola Chicago 79, San Francisco 74
Saturday’s Games
Bradley at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.
Indiana St. at Drake, ppd.
N. Iowa at Missouri St., 6 p.m.
S. Illinois at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Evansville at Illinois St., 2 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Nevada
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Fresno St.
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UNLV
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
___
Friday’s Games
Colorado St. at Boise St., ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado St. at San Diego St., 4 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego St., ppd.
Wyoming at Fresno St., ppd.
Utah St. at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
UNLV at Air Force, ppd.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Merrimack
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Bryant
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|8
|.467
|CCSU
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|12
|.143
|LIU
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|9
|.308
|St. Francis (NY)
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|10
|.286
|Sacred Heart
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
___
Thursday’s Games
CCSU 2, Sacred Heart 0
Merrimack 2, Fairleigh Dickinson 0
LIU 74, Mount St. Mary’s 57
St. Francis (NY) 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 53
Wagner 84, Bryant 81, OT
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Wagner 2, Sacred Heart 0
Bryant 2, Fairleigh Dickinson 0
St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU, 2 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UT Martin
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Belmont
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Morehead St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|SE Missouri
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|10
|.375
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Tennessee St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Austin Peay
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Thursday’s Games
UT Martin 94, Tennessee St. 78
Belmont 102, SE Missouri 62
Murray St. at E. Illinois, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Murray St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 4 p.m.
SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.
E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.
Belmont at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
