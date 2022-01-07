Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NJIT
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Binghamton
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Vermont
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|New Hampshire
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Maine
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
NJIT 77, Mass.-Lowell 72
Binghamton 88, Albany (NY) 79
Hartford at Maine, ppd.
UMBC at Stony Brook, ppd.
Vermont 82, New Hampshire 68
Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, Noon
Maine at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
NJIT at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 5:30 p.m.
Vermont at Hartford, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|East Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|SMU
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Tulane
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|7
|.417
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|UCF
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|4
|.692
|Temple
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Wichita St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|South Florida
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
___
Cincinnati 77, SMU 60
Wichita St. at Houston, Noon
East Carolina at Temple, 2 p.m.
Tulsa at UCF, ppd.
South Florida at Tulane, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Saint Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|VCU
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Fordham
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Saint Joseph’s
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Richmond
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Dayton
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UMass
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|La Salle
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Dayton at George Washington, Noon
Duquesne at UMass, Noon
Rhode Island at Davidson, 2 p.m.
Richmond at Fordham, 2 p.m.
VCU at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, ppd.
Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Louisville
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Duke
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Virginia
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|North Carolina
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Notre Dame
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Wake Forest
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Boston College
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Clemson
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Florida St.
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|5
|.583
|Syracuse
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|NC State
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Virginia Tech
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgia Tech
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Pittsburgh
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
___
Clemson at NC State, Noon
Virginia at North Carolina, 1 p.m.
Syracuse at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
Miami at Duke, 8 p.m.
Louisville at Florida St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Liberty
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Lipscomb
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|E. Kentucky
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|North Alabama
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Stetson
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Florida
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Stetson at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at North Alabama, 9 p.m.
Lipscomb at Cent. Arkansas, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Kansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Iowa St.
|1
|1
|.500
|13
|1
|.929
|Oklahoma
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Texas Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Kansas St.
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
___
Texas at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Baylor at TCU, 5 p.m.
Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. John’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Providence
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|2
|.867
|Villanova
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|4
|.714
|Creighton
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Xavier
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|UConn
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Butler
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Seton Hall
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|3
|.769
|Marquette
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|DePaul
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
Marquette at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Xavier at Butler, 8:30 p.m.
St. John’s at Providence, Noon
UConn at Seton Hall, Noon
Villanova at DePaul, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Colorado
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Montana
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|Weber St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Montana St.
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|E. Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|Sacramento St.
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Idaho
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Idaho St.
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
Montana 90, E. Washington 78
Montana St. 92, Idaho 72
Portland St. at S. Utah, ppd.
Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
Idaho at E. Washington, 6:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at S. Utah, 7 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
Montana at Montana St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|NC A&T
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Radford
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Campbell
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Presbyterian
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|SC-Upstate
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Radford 82, SC-Upstate 77
Hampton at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Winthrop, ppd.
High Point at Longwood, ppd.
SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
NC A&T at Radford, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Illinois
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Wisconsin
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|2
|.857
|Ohio St.
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|3
|.750
|Rutgers
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Indiana
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Penn St.
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Purdue
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|2
|.857
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|2
|.833
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|4
|.667
|Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|Iowa
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|4
|.733
|Maryland
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Nebraska
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
___
Illinois 76, Maryland 64
Indiana 67, Ohio St. 51
Wisconsin 87, Iowa 78
Purdue at Penn St., Noon
Nebraska at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
Michigan St. at Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, Noon
Northwestern at Ohio St., 5:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Riverside
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC San Diego
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|CS Northridge
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
UCLA 96, Long Beach St. 78
UC Riverside 59, UC San Diego 51
Cal Poly at CS Northridge, 4 p.m.
Hawaii at Long Beach St., 4 p.m.
UC San Diego at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
