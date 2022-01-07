On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
January 7, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NJIT 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Binghamton 2 0 1.000 5 6 .455
Vermont 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Mass.-Lowell 0 2 .000 8 6 .571
New Hampshire 0 1 .000 5 5 .500
UMBC 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Albany (NY) 0 1 .000 4 9 .308
Maine 0 1 .000 3 9 .250
Hartford 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

NJIT 77, Mass.-Lowell 72

Binghamton 88, Albany (NY) 79

Hartford at Maine, ppd.

UMBC at Stony Brook, ppd.

Vermont 82, New Hampshire 68

Saturday’s Games

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, Noon

Maine at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

NJIT at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 5:30 p.m.

Vermont at Hartford, ppd.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867
East Carolina 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
SMU 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
Memphis 2 1 .667 8 5 .615
Tulane 2 1 .667 5 7 .417
Cincinnati 1 1 .500 11 4 .733
UCF 1 2 .333 9 4 .692
Temple 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
Wichita St. 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
Tulsa 0 2 .000 6 7 .462
South Florida 0 1 .000 5 8 .385

___

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 77, SMU 60

Saturday’s Games

Wichita St. at Houston, Noon

East Carolina at Temple, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at UCF, ppd.

South Florida at Tulane, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Saint Louis 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
VCU 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Fordham 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Saint Joseph’s 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Richmond 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Dayton 0 1 .000 8 6 .571
George Mason 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UMass 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
La Salle 0 1 .000 5 6 .455
Duquesne 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
George Washington 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Saturday’s Games

Dayton at George Washington, Noon

Duquesne at UMass, Noon

Rhode Island at Davidson, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Fordham, 2 p.m.

VCU at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, ppd.

Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, ppd.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Miami 4 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Louisville 4 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Duke 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Virginia 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
North Carolina 2 1 .667 10 4 .714
Notre Dame 2 1 .667 8 5 .615
Wake Forest 2 2 .500 12 3 .800
Boston College 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
Clemson 1 2 .333 9 5 .643
Florida St. 1 2 .333 7 5 .583
Syracuse 1 2 .333 7 7 .500
NC State 1 3 .250 8 7 .533
Virginia Tech 0 3 .000 8 6 .571
Georgia Tech 0 3 .000 6 7 .462
Pittsburgh 0 3 .000 5 9 .357

___

Saturday’s Games

Clemson at NC State, Noon

Virginia at North Carolina, 1 p.m.

Syracuse at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

Miami at Duke, 8 p.m.

Louisville at Florida St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida Gulf Coast 1 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Liberty 1 0 1.000 10 6 .625
Lipscomb 1 0 1.000 8 8 .500
Cent. Arkansas 1 0 1.000 4 10 .286
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
E. Kentucky 0 1 .000 8 7 .533
North Alabama 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Stetson 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
North Florida 0 1 .000 4 10 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lipscomb at Cent. Arkansas, 3 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 2 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
Texas 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Kansas 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Iowa St. 1 1 .500 13 1 .929
Oklahoma 1 1 .500 11 3 .786
TCU 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
West Virginia 0 1 .000 11 2 .846
Texas Tech 0 1 .000 10 3 .769
Kansas St. 0 2 .000 8 5 .615
Oklahoma St. 0 1 .000 7 5 .583

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Baylor at TCU, 5 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. John’s 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Providence 3 1 .750 13 2 .867
Villanova 3 1 .750 10 4 .714
Creighton 2 1 .667 10 4 .714
Xavier 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
UConn 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Butler 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Seton Hall 1 2 .333 10 3 .769
Marquette 1 3 .250 9 6 .600
DePaul 0 3 .000 9 4 .692
Georgetown 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Friday’s Games

Marquette at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s at Providence, Noon

UConn at Seton Hall, Noon

Villanova at DePaul, 2 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Colorado 3 0 1.000 8 7 .533
Montana 4 1 .800 11 5 .688
Weber St. 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
S. Utah 3 1 .750 9 5 .643
Montana St. 3 2 .600 11 5 .688
E. Washington 2 2 .500 8 7 .533
N. Arizona 1 2 .333 5 9 .357
Portland St. 1 2 .333 3 8 .273
Sacramento St. 0 3 .000 4 6 .400
Idaho 0 2 .000 3 9 .250
Idaho St. 0 4 .000 2 11 .154

___

Thursday’s Games

Montana 90, E. Washington 78

Montana St. 92, Idaho 72

Portland St. at S. Utah, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Idaho at E. Washington, 6:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Montana at Montana St., 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Asheville 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Gardner-Webb 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500
NC A&T 1 0 1.000 6 9 .400
Radford 1 0 1.000 5 8 .385
Longwood 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Campbell 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Winthrop 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Presbyterian 0 1 .000 8 8 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Charleston Southern 0 1 .000 3 10 .231
SC-Upstate 0 1 .000 3 10 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

Radford 82, SC-Upstate 77

Saturday’s Games

Hampton at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Winthrop, ppd.

High Point at Longwood, ppd.

SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

NC A&T at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 4 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Illinois 4 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Wisconsin 3 1 .750 12 2 .857
Ohio St. 3 1 .750 9 3 .750
Rutgers 2 1 .667 8 5 .615
Indiana 2 2 .500 11 3 .786
Penn St. 2 2 .500 7 5 .583
Purdue 1 2 .333 12 2 .857
Minnesota 1 2 .333 10 2 .833
Northwestern 1 2 .333 8 4 .667
Michigan 1 2 .333 7 6 .538
Iowa 1 3 .250 11 4 .733
Maryland 0 3 .000 8 6 .571
Nebraska 0 4 .000 6 9 .400

___

Thursday’s Games

Illinois 76, Maryland 64

Indiana 67, Ohio St. 51

Wisconsin 87, Iowa 78

Saturday’s Games

Purdue at Penn St., Noon

Nebraska at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Indiana, Noon

Northwestern at Ohio St., 5:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Riverside 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Cal St.-Fullerton 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
UC San Diego 2 1 .667 8 6 .571
UC Davis 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UC Santa Barbara 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
CS Bakersfield 0 1 .000 5 5 .500
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
CS Northridge 0 1 .000 4 8 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Thursday’s Games

UCLA 96, Long Beach St. 78

UC Riverside 59, UC San Diego 51

Saturday’s Games

Cal Poly at CS Northridge, 4 p.m.

Hawaii at Long Beach St., 4 p.m.

UC San Diego at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|3 2022 AIAA SciTech Forum
1|5 CES 2022
1|6 Live Snowflake Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Jan. 6 Capitol Riot anniversary