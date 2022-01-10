All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|3
|.786
|Washington St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Stanford
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|California
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Oregon
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|10
|.231
|Utah
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|8
|.500
___
Sunday’s Games
Colorado 78, Washington 64
Monday’s Games
Oregon at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Southern Cal at Stanford, 5 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
California at Washington, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Army
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Loyola (Md.)
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Lehigh
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|11
|.267
|Boston U.
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Holy Cross
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|12
|.200
|American
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Colgate
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Lafayette
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Bucknell
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
___
Monday’s Games
Army at Colgate, 6 p.m.
Boston U. at American, 7 p.m.
Navy at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Texas A&M
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|LSU
|2
|1
|.667
|14
|1
|.933
|Kentucky
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|Alabama
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Mississippi St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|South Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Mississippi
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Vanderbilt
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Missouri
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Tennessee
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|4
|.714
|Arkansas
|0
|3
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Florida
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Georgia
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
South Carolina at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Mississippi at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
Auburn at Alabama, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
LSU at Florida, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Missouri at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Furman
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|VMI
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|UNC-Greensboro
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Mercer
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|W. Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Samford
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|4
|.733
|Wofford
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|ETSU
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|The Citadel
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Monday’s Games
Wofford at UNC-Greensboro, 6 p.m.
W. Carolina at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
ETSU at Furman, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Samford at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|7
|.588
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
Tuesday’s Games
Dillard at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Champion Christian at McNeese St., 5 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alcorn St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Southern U.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Texas Southern
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|8
|.333
|Grambling St.
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Alabama A&M
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|10
|.231
|Alabama St.
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|12
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|11
|.214
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|13
|.188
|MVSU
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|12
|.077
|Prairie View
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|12
|.077
|Florida A&M
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Jackson St.
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
Monday’s Games
Southern U. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.
MVSU at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Alabama St., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Oral Roberts
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|6
|.647
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Denver
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|UMKC
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Omaha
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|13
|.188
|W. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|South Dakota
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
___
Monday’s Games
South Dakota at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Omaha at UMKC, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baptist Bible Patriots at UMKC, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Troy
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Texas-Arlington
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|8
|.467
|Arkansas St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Appalachian St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|UALR
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Georgia Southern
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Texas St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|South Alabama
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|BYU
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Gonzaga
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|San Diego
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Pacific
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
___
Monday’s Games
San Diego at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Santa Clara at Pacific, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Grand Canyon
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|9
|.471
|Tarleton St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|9
|.471
|Utah Valley St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Abilene Christian
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Chicago St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
|Cal Baptist
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Dixie St.
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Lamar
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
___
Tuesday’s Games
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Dixie St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
