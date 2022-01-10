On Air: For Your Benefit
Sports News

The Associated Press
January 10, 2022 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 3 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Arizona 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
UCLA 2 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Colorado 3 1 .750 11 3 .786
Washington St. 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
Stanford 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
California 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
Oregon 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
Washington 1 2 .333 6 7 .462
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 5 8 .385
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 3 10 .231
Utah 1 5 .167 8 8 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Colorado 78, Washington 64

Monday’s Games

Oregon at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Cal at Stanford, 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

California at Washington, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 3 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Army 3 0 1.000 9 6 .600
Loyola (Md.) 2 1 .667 8 6 .571
Lehigh 2 1 .667 4 11 .267
Boston U. 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
Holy Cross 1 2 .333 3 12 .200
American 0 1 .000 4 9 .308
Colgate 0 1 .000 4 10 .286
Lafayette 0 1 .000 3 9 .250
Bucknell 0 3 .000 3 12 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Army at Colgate, 6 p.m.

Boston U. at American, 7 p.m.

Navy at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933
Texas A&M 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867
LSU 2 1 .667 14 1 .933
Kentucky 2 1 .667 12 3 .800
Alabama 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
Mississippi St. 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
South Carolina 1 1 .500 10 4 .714
Mississippi 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Vanderbilt 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Missouri 1 1 .500 7 7 .500
Tennessee 1 2 .333 10 4 .714
Arkansas 0 3 .000 10 5 .667
Florida 0 2 .000 9 5 .643
Georgia 0 2 .000 5 10 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

LSU at Florida, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 3 0 1.000 13 3 .813
Furman 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
VMI 2 2 .500 9 7 .563
UNC-Greensboro 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Mercer 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
W. Carolina 1 1 .500 7 8 .467
Samford 1 2 .333 11 4 .733
Wofford 1 2 .333 9 6 .600
ETSU 1 2 .333 9 7 .563
The Citadel 0 2 .000 6 7 .462

___

Monday’s Games

Wofford at UNC-Greensboro, 6 p.m.

W. Carolina at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

ETSU at Furman, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Samford at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 13 4 .765
Nicholls 0 0 .000 10 7 .588
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 7 9 .438
New Orleans 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 5 11 .313
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 4 13 .235
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 4 13 .235

___

Tuesday’s Games

Dillard at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Champion Christian at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alcorn St. 2 0 1.000 3 11 .214
Southern U. 2 1 .667 8 8 .500
Texas Southern 2 1 .667 4 8 .333
Grambling St. 2 1 .667 5 11 .313
Alabama A&M 2 1 .667 3 10 .231
Alabama St. 2 1 .667 3 12 .200
Bethune-Cookman 1 1 .500 3 11 .214
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 2 .333 3 13 .188
MVSU 1 2 .333 1 12 .077
Prairie View 1 2 .333 1 12 .077
Florida A&M 0 2 .000 2 11 .154
Jackson St. 0 2 .000 2 11 .154

___

Monday’s Games

Southern U. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

MVSU at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Alabama St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 4 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Oral Roberts 5 1 .833 11 6 .647
N. Dakota St. 2 1 .667 10 5 .667
St. Thomas (MN) 2 2 .500 8 8 .500
Denver 2 2 .500 6 11 .353
UMKC 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
Omaha 2 3 .400 3 13 .188
W. Illinois 1 3 .250 10 6 .625
South Dakota 0 3 .000 7 7 .500
North Dakota 0 3 .000 4 12 .250

___

Monday’s Games

South Dakota at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Omaha at UMKC, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baptist Bible Patriots at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana-Lafayette 3 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Troy 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Texas-Arlington 3 1 .750 7 8 .467
Arkansas St. 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
Appalachian St. 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
UALR 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
Coastal Carolina 1 2 .333 9 6 .600
Georgia Southern 1 2 .333 8 6 .571
Louisiana-Monroe 1 3 .250 9 7 .563
Texas St. 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
South Alabama 0 2 .000 10 5 .667
Georgia St. 0 1 .000 6 6 .500

___

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
BYU 2 0 1.000 14 3 .824
San Francisco 1 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Gonzaga 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 0 1 .000 12 4 .750
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 10 5 .667
Portland 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
San Diego 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
Pepperdine 0 1 .000 6 10 .375
Pacific 0 1 .000 5 10 .333

___

Monday’s Games

San Diego at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Santa Clara at Pacific, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Grand Canyon 3 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Seattle 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Sam Houston St. 3 1 .750 8 9 .471
Tarleton St. 3 1 .750 8 9 .471
Utah Valley St. 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
Abilene Christian 2 2 .500 11 4 .733
Stephen F. Austin 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Chicago St. 1 3 .250 5 12 .294
Cal Baptist 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Dixie St. 0 3 .000 7 9 .438
Texas Rio Grande Valley 0 3 .000 5 10 .333
Lamar 0 3 .000 2 14 .125

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Dixie St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

